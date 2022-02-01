Thomas Tuchel seemingly had a key impact on a Chelsea transfer decision which kept Leicester City off one of their stars.

Chelsea had a relatively quiet transfer window as they brought two young players in. Teenage left-back Dylan Williams joined from Championship outfit Derby County for an undisclosed fee.

The Blues got the deal done in plenty of time. Indeed, it took place a week before Monday’s transfer deadline.

On his move to Stamford Bridge, 18-year-old Williams said on Instragam: ‘Wow. I am absolutely delighted to have signed for one of the biggest clubs in the world.

‘Thank you so much for everything the staff and players have done at Derby County. I cannot wait to get started at Chelsea.’

The Champions League holders also completed a late deal for English forward Mason Burstow from Charlton Athletic.

Chelsea let several players leave west London. Central midfielder Lewis Baker ended his 17-year spell with the club to join Stoke City.

Attacking midfielder Tino Anjorin, meanwhile, will spend the second half of the campaign on loan at Huddersfield Town.

Thomas Tuchel impact key

Another star could have left Chelsea in January if it weren’t for the impact of manager Thomas Tuchel.

According to the Leicester Mercury, who cite transfer journalist Ekrem Konur, the Foxes were hoping to pull off a raid for centre-back Malang Sarr.

Their interest continued until deadline day, but ultimately Brendan Rodgers’ team were unable to agree the move.

Rodgers had been looking for defensive cover amid injuries to Wesley Fofana and Jonny Evans.

Ousmane Dembele will sign for PSG but Chelsea and Manchester United want a summer move Ousmane Dembele will complete his move to PSG from Barcelona but Chelsea and Manchester United want the winger this summer

A separate report from the Leicester Mercury on January 21 suggests Everton, Newcastle and West Ham also hold an interest in Sarr.

But Get French Football News, who cite Foot Mercato, have revealed Tuchel’s stance on the potential exit. They claim the German decided against Sarr’s departure as he will be called upon in the last few months of the season.

With Chelsea fighting on several fronts, the Frenchman could come into the first team if a first-choice central defender picks up an injury.

Sarr originally joined the Blues on a free transfer from Nice in August 2020. He has made 10 appearances so far this term, with half of them coming in the Carabao Cup.

Chelsea-linked winger stays in Spain

Meanwhile, Chelsea will not sign Ousmane Dembele and the Barcelona star will in fact not be going anywhere until the summer, according to reports.

The La Liga club had made it a priority to shift the 24-year-old off their wage bill. He entered the final year of his contract this season and uncertainty over his situation dragged on up until the middle of January.

Following seemingly endless discussions with Dembele’s agents, Barcelona stood firm. Indeed, they began the task of offloading him to another club before the transfer deadline.

Chelsea, Manchester United and Liverpool all had initial links with making a move for the France international.

According to French outlet RMC Sport, though, the player will now stay at Barcelona.

Barcelona wanted to finalise a deal for Dembele, but they have not been able to do so. As such, he will remain in the La Liga club’s ranks until the summer, when his contract expires.

In the meantime, he is free to arrange a pre-contract agreement with a club outside of Spain.

READ MORE: Completed Chelsea deal paves the way for last-gasp Leeds Utd transfer