Chelsea defender Malang Sarr has become a transfer target for AC Milan following the serious-looking injury to Simon Kjaer, according to a report.

Milan have enjoyed a fine season so far, with the Italians second in Serie A after 15 games. What’s more, despite not earning a single point from their first three Champions League games, they have recovered and can still make the last 16.

Denmark international centre-back Kjaer has – like in previous campaigns – been a major factor.

Milan rely on his leadership at the back and he has played 14 games in all competitions for the Rossoneri.

However, the campaign took a big twist for Kjaer and Milan in the opening stages of Wednesday’s 3-0 win over Genoa. The defender lasted only four minutes, going off with a worrying-looking injury.

He subsequently travelled for tests on his left knee on crutches. Those scans have confirmed that he needed surgery to repair ligament damage and he had the operation on Friday.

As a result, he will be absent for a while and Tuttosport has claimed that Chelsea centre-back Sarr has emerged on Milan’s radar as a potential replacement.

The 22-year-old signed for the Blues last summer but has yet to make his mark at Stamford Bridge.

While he spent last season on loan at Porto, he has stayed in London this term. Still, he sits behind the likes of Thiago Silva, Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen in the pecking order.

As such, reports have already claimed that Sarr could be on the way out in January.

However, they centred around a move for the Frenchman to Milan’s city rivals Inter.

Speaking in September, Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel insisted that Sarr must be ready when the chance for him to step in comes at Stamford Bridge.

Milan could seek Chelsea transfer

Nevertheless, he could yet be on his way to Milan. If he moved there, he would be following the path former Chelsea man Fikayo Tomori took in the summer.

Milan head coach Stefano Pioli said: “If Kjaer’s stop is long, we may need a new signing. But we don’t want to take just to take, but only to improve the team.”

He added on the injury: “We lived it with great despair, we know the qualities of the player and the depth of the person.

“His presence in the team is very important for his charisma, personality and being able to say things at the right time.

“We are very close to Simon, we are worried for him, but also aware that everything will be fine and that he will overcome these difficulties because he is a strong person.”

Meanwhile, transfer links with a move away from Chelsea have re-emerged for winger Hakim Ziyech.