There are two clubs who could keep Malang Sarr in the Premier League if he is to leave Chelsea in January, according to reports from his native France.

Sarr signed for Chelsea as a free agent in the summer of 2020. He spent the 2020-21 season on loan with Porto before returning to the club this summer. To date, he still only has one Premier League appearance to his name.

He has found some more opportunities in cup competitions. For example, he has played three times in the Carabao Cup and once in the Champions League this season.

But in general, the 22-year-old is far down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea’s main options at centre-back are Thiago Silva, Antonio Rudiger and Cesar Azpilicueta. In addition, Andreas Christensen and Trevoh Chalobah are ahead of Sarr.

Therefore, it may be beneficial for the former Nice centre-half to continue his development elsewhere – at least temporarily again.

He was linked with a move to either Inter or AC Milan in December, but such talk has gone quiet. Instead, Foot Mercato have now listed four options that seem to be available to him.

One is West Ham, who could give Sarr an alternative platform across London. They are currently without Angelo Ogbonna and Kurt Zouma due to long-term injuries.

Finding a reinforcement is therefore a priority for the Hammers in January. Like with their pursuit of a striker, though, they will only act for the right deal.

There remains a chance that their man could be Sarr, although he also has admirers at Watford.

The Hornets are hovering above the relegation zone and know this month could be crucial if they are to avoid an instant return to the Championship.

Malang Sarr has foreign suitors

Further afield, Sarr could return to France with Strasbourg. Alternatively, he is still in demand in Italy, but with Torino.

Even so, Foot Mercato deny that he is currently actively looking to leave Chelsea. Sarr is in no hurry to decide his future, so may need some convincing.

The report therefore concludes that Sarr could still finish the season with Chelsea. He is under contract with them until 2025.

Chelsea chase new defenders

With Rudiger, Azpilicueta and Christensen all out of contract at the end of the season, Chelsea may be best off keeping Malang Sarr for the long-term anyway. Still, they would be expected to pursue new signings if they lose any of the trio.

And Merih Demiral has emerged onto the radar of Chelsea and other European heavyweights just months after sealing his most recent transfer, according to a report in his native Turkey.

According to Turkish source Fanatik, Chelsea are among a group of clubs looking at the Atalanta centre-back.

Demiral only joined La Dea in the summer, on loan with an option to buy from Juventus. After finding gametime hard to come by in Turin, the 23-year-old is using the spell to get back on track.

So far, he has started 13 games in Serie A this season and five in the Champions League. He also made one substitute appearance in the European competition.

According to Fanatik, Atalanta will use their option to buy Demiral for €27m, but could then move him on for a big profit.

That’s because he is already attracting interest from Real Madrid, Chelsea, Newcastle and Napoli.

Real Madrid are apparently his prime suitors at present. They want to invest in their defence ahead of the 2022-23 season. Carlo Ancelotti has reportedly asked the Spanish giants to sign Demiral as part of those plans.

But they could face competition from the Premier League, where Chelsea and Newcastle are both listed as admirers.

