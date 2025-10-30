Chelsea have changed stance on Malo Gusto and are now looking to tie the right-back down to a new contract, according to a report.

The somewhat reliable French outlet RMC Sport claim Gusto is in line for a contract extension that will include a ‘significant’ pay rise. Chelsea chiefs are ‘keen’ to give the Frenchman fresh terms to reflect his ‘increasingly solid’ performances and his ‘new status’ in the team.

The new contract should also keep Juventus at bay. The Italian giants tried to sign Gusto over the summer, and Chelsea were reportedly open to a sale.

Malo Gusto: Key stats

Cost Chelsea €30m in 2023

Has managed 14 assists in 96 appearances for Chelsea so far

Helped Chelsea win the Europa Conference League and Club World Cup earlier this year

CaughtOffside claim Chelsea have performed a ‘U-turn’ over Gusto’s future and are now planning to use him in the long run.

The new deal will likely take the 22-year-old’s wages over £100,000 a week at Stamford Bridge for the first team. His current contract runs until June 2030.

Gusto has made 11 appearances for Chelsea in all competitions this season and chipped in with two assists.

READ NEXT 🔵 ‘Embarrassing’ Liam Delap dismissal pushes Chelsea towards 115-goal striker signing

Full-back still needs to truly convince

On top form, the six-cap international is a great performer, but that is not always the case. Ever since Gusto joined Chelsea from Lyon in 2023, Blues fans have been split over his displays.

One week, Gusto can look like one of the best full-backs in the Premier League – composed on the ball and with the ability to step into midfield with relative ease.

But the next week, Gusto can be guilty of errors, while also struggling to deal with opposition attackers.

Enzo Maresca and the Chelsea hierarchy will be hoping that Gusto’s solid form continues even after a potential contract extension.

Gusto, like many Chelsea players, is still young and should theoretically improve as the Maresca project rumbles on.

Reviews of RMC Sport’s reliability are mixed. They are thought to have good inside information on French players and French clubs, but with little authority elsewhere.

Therefore, it is not 100 per cent guaranteed that Chelsea are preparing a new contract for Gusto, but we suspect this claim is likely true.

Which other Chelsea players could receive new deals?

Chelsea have managed to tie down key stars such as Cole Palmer and Enzo Fernandez to long-term deals. Gusto could be next, with three more stars set to follow.

Marc Cucurella – The left-back’s contract expires in June 2028. He is one of the first names on the team sheet under Maresca.

Reece James – Has three years left on his deal, just like Cucurella. Has struggled with injuries but remains club captain and a key part of the dressing room.

Levi Colwill – Deal expires in summer 2029. If he quickly gets back to his best after recovering from an ACL injury, then a bumper new contract could be forthcoming.