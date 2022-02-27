West Brom wonderkid Jamaldeen Jimoh is attracting the attention of England’s biggest clubs with Man City poised to battle Chelsea for his signature, claims a report.

Chelsea set about replenishing their youth ranks last month when acquiring 18-year-old left-back Dylan Williams from Derby County. Striker Mason Burstow also arrived from Charlton Athletic as the Blues began to arrest their worrying talent drain.

Indeed, Chelsea have been relieved of some of their most promising prospects in recent windows.

The likes of full-back duo Valentino Livramento and Tariq Lamptey are already regulars at Southampton and Brighton respectively.

Midfielder Lewis Bate has already made a Premier League appearance for Leeds after his summer move, and Myles Peart-Harris has featured in the cups for Brentford.

So it comes as no surprise to see the Sun report Chelsea are hot on the heels of West Brom wonderkid Jamaldeen Jimoh.

Chelsea reckon they have the advantage

The 15-year-old is described as a ‘midfield dynamo’ by the newspaper and has been selected for England’s Under-16s.

That particular Young Lions squad currently boasts four Chelsea starlets – something the Sun hinted may aid Chelsea in their transfer pursuit.

However, the outlet states Man City have entered the frame and are ‘confident’ of muscling Chelsea off the scent.

Jimoh’s primary position is central midfield, and West Brom will receive a fee if he leaves.

Chelsea coup difficult after Xavi backtracks

Meanwhile, Chelsea face a battle to get their hands on Ousmane Dembele this summer with Barcelona boss Xavi desperately trying to persuade the Catalans’ board to keep the attacker.

Barcelona are understood to have been keen to offload the France star in January and Chelsea and PSG were keen. However, neither club could get a deal over the line for the player, who was an initial £96.8m signing from Borussia Dortmund in 2017.

His time has been far from successful at the Camp Nou with 31 goals in 133 games. Much more was expected of the 24-year-old, who is out of contract this summer.

Chelsea have been tipped to go all out to land the player this summer. Indeed, Sport insisted the Blues had ditched interest in Bayern Munich’s Serge Gnabry to go after Dembele again.

But that chase now looks as difficult as ever. As Xavi has opened the door for talks about a new contract for the winger.

Xavi said: “Ousmane’s contract is up in June and it’s a matter that’s between the club and him. I see him as being happy. He’s acting like a true professional. I’m very happy with him.

“Even when he knew he wasn’t in the squad, he’s been a model professional. I haven’t had the slightest problem with Ousmane.

“That’s why we – and I want to stress that it’s not just me but the club too – have decided that he’s able to play with the team.”

