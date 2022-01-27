Palmeiras want to place a €100m release clause into the contract of Brazilian wonderkid Endrick to deter interest from Chelsea, among others, though Barcelona could make the first move, per a report.

The 15-year-old burst onto the scene recently when taking the Copinha by storm. Held in Sao Paolo, the competition is a showcase for players aged under 20. And despite being just 15 and playing against older players, Palmeiras starlet Endrick set the tournament alight.

The teen bagged five goals across three matches in just 90 minutes of combined action.

That was despite missing two matches through Covid, with Endrick earning both the tournament’s MVP award and Goal of the Tournament accolade.

Endrick cannot sign for an overseas club until he turns 18. However, he will be free to sign a pre-contract agreement when he turns 16 in July.

Predictably, interest in Endrick is far-reaching, and a fierce transfer battle is expected to be waged next summer.

Per Sky Sports, Chelsea and Man City are described as believing they have a ‘very good chance’ of acquiring him. Liverpool and Man Utd were also namechecked and both ‘will try to sign him’. He also has suitors in mainland Europe, including Bayern Munich, PSG, Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Barcelona plotting, as Palmeiras protect their asset

Now, Brazilian outlet Lance have shed new light on one of the hottest prospects in living memory.

They state Palmeiras are fully aware of the attention Endrick is receiving in Europe. As such, they have begun negotiations over Endrick’s first professional contract which can be signed when he turns 16.

The Brazilian side hope to include a whopping €100m release clause into the agreement, indicating how highly Endrick is rated in his home country.

Barcelona are understood to be formulating plans to forge a pre-contract agreement for the summer. The outlet states Xavi’s side would offer €45m in total, with half paid when a pre-contract agreement is signed in July, and the other half when he moves to Europe after turning 18.

Endrick would remain at Palmeiras in the meantime if that scenario unfolded. Though such fervent interest is likely to see Palmeiras decline such an approach.

It does serve as an indicator as to what level of figures would be required to sign Endrick in the future, however. If an English side is to sign the sensation, they must be prepared to gamble with their chequebook.

EXCLUSIVE: Prem interest sparks difficult Chelsea decision

Meanwhile, Leeds United, Everton and Wolves have all joined the race for Chelsea striker Armando Broja, TEAMtalk understands.

The centre-forward has been enjoying a successful campaign on loan at Southampton from the Blues. His record stands at seven goals from 21 matches, including five in the Premier League.

Chelsea have a big decision on their hands as they must evaluate whether Broja can make it into the first team at Stamford Bridge. If it’s a no, then they must decide whether he will leave permanently or on loan during 2022-23.

TEAMtalk has learned Southampton have made it clear they would like to keep him beyond the current campaign. However, they now have challengers for his signature.

Leeds, Everton and Wolves have all been impressed by the 20-year-old’s deadly performances and now look set to enter the transfer race, TEAMtalk understands.

West Ham were also revealed to be in the mix according to the Chelsea Chronicle. Per their reporter, the Blues could sanction a deal if a bid of around £20m is lodged.

