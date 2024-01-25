Man City tipped to succeed with blockbuster Chelsea raid, as Todd Boehly risks ‘fan rebellion’

Chelsea have been tipped to sell captain Reece James to Man City despite fears the deal would 'cause a riot'

Why Manchester City could succeed with a shock swoop for Chelsea captain Reece James has been revealed, with a report also claiming ‘the temptation to cash in might be too great to resist.’

James, 24, was named Chelsea captain following Cesar Azpilicueta’s move to Atletico Madrid last summer. The homegrown star is among the best right-backs in the world on his day, though has seen his career plagued by injury issues so far.

James has been restricted to just nine appearances across all competitions this term and has only played 30-plus times in a Premier League season once.

The England international is currently sidelined with a serious hamstring issue – the second injury of that type this season.

Nonetheless, according to a remarkable report from the Sun, James may ultimately wind up earning a stunning switch to treble-winners Man City.

Chelsea selling their captain – who still has his best years ahead and is under contract until 2028 – would certainly cause a stir amongst the club’s fans.

Indeed, the Sun are keen to stress such a move sanctioned by Todd Boehly would risk severe fan backlash. The report uses terminology like ‘fan rebellion’, ‘outrage’ and ‘riot’ when speculating as to what the response would be from Chelsea’s fanbase.

Nonetheless, the Sun offer an explanation as to why a lucrative sale could prove too difficult to ignore.

Reece James sale a financial decision?

The report stated: ‘With FFP now having teeth, and UEFA’s new financial control mechanism directly tying a club’s ability to pay transfer fees and wages to revenues, Chelsea’s business model relies on making money from selling players.

‘Because the full price of a player being sold can be put into the annual calculations, while incoming fees are “amortised” over no more than five years, clubs need to sell to create the room to buy.

‘And with home grown players, the products of the Cobham Academy, there is no reduction in the value of sales because of the price of their initial contracts.’

Chelsea have already sold a series of homegrown stars in the Boehly era in moves which have helped to fund their colossal £1billion-plus outlay.

Indeed, Ethan Ampadu (Leeds United), Ruben Loftus-Cheek (AC Milan), Mason Mount (Manchester United) and Callum Hudson-Odoi (Nottingham Forest) have all departed in permanent exits.

There’s also rampant speculation Chelsea are open to selling Conor Gallagher if a club bids £50m. That’s despite Gallagher being a regular starter under Mauricio Pochettino and wearing the armband in James’ absence.

James perfect for Pep when Walker’s time is up

The Sun state there’s a ‘growing fear’ James could be added to the exit pile and Man City – who’ll eventually need to replace Kyle Walker – could be his next stop.

Walker will turn 34 in May and City are labelled ‘aware’ the clock is ticking on his trophy-laden career.

The report highlights James’ ‘pace, physical strength, dead-ball delivery and a love of getting forward to join the attack and cross with precision’ as reasons why he’d be a ‘perfect fit’ for Pep Guardiola.

There’s nothing to suggest City are actively exploring a move for James, though the Sun are adamant a big-money bid might have a far higher chance of succeeding than you might expect.

