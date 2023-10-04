Man Utd caught cold as Chelsea accelerate signing of history maker who one-upped Alphonso Davies

A January transfer is possible after Chelsea stepped up their pursuit of a Manchester United and Manchester City target being labelled a ‘generational’ player, per a report.

Chelsea have made it their mission to recruit some of world football’s most promising young talent since Todd Boehly and his Clearlake partners took the reins.

Significant sums have been invested in youth, with the likes of Djordje Petrovic, Malo Gusto, Cesare Casadei, Lesley Ugochukwu, Carney Chukwuemeka, Andrey Santos and Deivid Washington just seven of many more brought on board.

Whether the Blues’ recruitment strategy is successful won’t be known until at least a few years from now. But according to the Evening Standard, Chelsea are sizing up yet another wonderkid to add to their ranks.

The Standard state MLS sensation, Julian Hall, is the player catching Chelsea’s eye. Competition is truly in the heavyweight division, with Manchester United, Manchester City, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich four more casting their eye on the history maker.

READ MORE: Ranking the Premier League clubs by their transfer net spend in 2023: Chelsea top, Man Utd above Liverpool…

Hall plays primarily on the left wing and became the second youngest player ever to make a senior MLS appearance over the weekend during New York Red Bulls’ clash with Chicago Fire.

At 15 years and 190 days, Hall slotted in at second place in the list of youngest ever MLS stars. Hall bumped Bayern Munich superstar Alphonso Davies (15 years and 257 days – Vancouver Whitecaps) down to third.

Freddy Adu retains top spot after making his MLS debut back in 2004 at a scarcely believable 14 years and 306 days old.

Per the Standard, Chelsea have been scouting Hall for six months and have been attempting to bring the wideman over to Cobham for a trial.

Hall pens contract, but January transfer possible

However, Hall signed his first professional contract with the NY Red Bulls in September and as such, the club can block any requests for a trial.

Instead, they’ll now hold out for a sizeable transfer fee for a player widely tipped as a ‘generational talent’.

Hall has a Polish passport, meaning he is be eligible to transfer to a European side prior to his 18th birthday.

One possible route that would leave Chelsea and both Manchester clubs disappointed is remaining under the Red Bull umbrella by joining Salzburg or Leipzig.

However, the Standard stress it’s Chelsea taking the lead at present and a January transfer is very much a possibility.

SOURCES: Chelsea willing to break golden transfer rule to land £70m Arsenal target Pochettino is desperate to sign in January