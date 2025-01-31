Chelsea and Man Utd swap deal ALIVE as Garnacho stance on blockbuster move is clarified

A last-ditch move to Chelsea is still possible for Alejandro Garnacho and Manchester United could sign Christopher Nkunku in a ‘separate’ deal, TEAMtalk understands.

Both of the Premier League giants are active in the market and could make additions ahead of Monday’s transfer deadline, with several targets being looked at.

Bayern Munich forward Mathys Tel is of interest to Chelsea, Man Utd, Tottenham and others after the 19-year-old has made it clear he’s open to a new challenge.

But an even bigger deal could still be done with sources adamant that Garnacho remains a key target for Chelsea and a move to the London side is not off the cards yet.

Man Utd, meanwhile, have asked to be kept informed of Nkunku’s situation, with the striker open to moving elsewhere to get more consistent playing time.

That has set up an opportunity for the clubs to do two deals that would see both players make the switch, although they would be ‘separate’ transfers for PSR (Profitability and Sustainability Rules) purposes.

There is also a belief behind the scenes at Man Utd that Nkunku would fit perfectly into Ruben Amorim’s system and the manager is keen to work with him.

Garnacho ‘interested’ in blockbuster Chelsea move

Chelsea and Man Utd are expected to hold more talks in the coming days with regards to Garnacho and Nkunku to see if a mutually-beneficial deal can be thrashed out.

Garnacho, for his part, is happy to stay at Old Trafford but the opportunity to play for Chelsea and live in London is also of interest to the 20-year-old.

As we have consistently reported over the past month, the Red Devils are reluctantly willing to sell for around £70m, but that could change if Nkunku heads the other way in a ‘separate’ deal.

Napoli remain big admirers of Garnacho but the Argentinian international wants to play at the highest level possible and be at a club challenging in the biggest competitions.

There is also interest in Nkunku from Germany and he is open to a potential return to the Bundesliga, with Bayern Munich understood to be keeping a close eye on his situation.

Chelsea and Man Utd are looking at targets and several players could still leave both clubs ahead of the transfer deadline, so it’s set to be a frantic few days for both clubs.

Man Utd round-up: Xavi Simons linked / Casemiro latest

Meanwhile, Man Utd are reportedly weighing up a stunning move for an €80m-rated RB Leipzig attacking midfielder Xavi Simons.

The 21-year-old completed a permanent transfer from Paris Saint-Germain to Leipzig on Thursday. Simons was already at Leipzig on loan, though his permanent sale to the tune of €81m (€50m plus €31m in add-ons) was officially announced.

However, Fabrizio Romano and other journalists have claimed that Simons is expected to be on the move come the summer. Man Utd, Liverpool and Manchester City are all said to be interested in the youngster.

In other news, Casemiro is expected to leave Old Trafford in the coming days and reports suggest that he is open to leaving to join Italian giants Roma.

Roma are understood to be interested in signing the 32-year-old on loan. The Red Devils’ preference is a permanent sale, but they could soften their position in the final days of the window.

IN FOCUS: Christopher Nkunku and Alejandro Garnacho