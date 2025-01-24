Manchester United have reportedly enquired about Chelsea signing forward Christopher Nkunku, as the Blues continue to show interest in Red Devils winger Alejandro Garnacho.

Nkunku, 27, was the subject of interest from Bayern Munich earlier this month, but the German giants weren’t willing to match Chelsea’s valuation of around £60m.

Chelsea asked whether Bayern would be willing to include Mathys Tel as part of the deal, but they said no, so talks are off for now at least.

Now, according to ESPN, Man Utd have ‘asked to be kept informed of developments surrounding Nkunku’s future’, suggesting they’re considering a blockbuster move for the Chelsea forward this month.

The report mentions that Chelsea are ‘continuing to weigh up’ a move for Garnacho and as we’ve previously reported, the winger’s preference would be to join Chelsea if he leaves Man Utd.

Nkunku, meanwhile, is ‘open to leaving Stamford Bridge this month’ and with Man Utd now keeping tabs on his situation, it will be interesting to see if he is involved in the talks for Garnacho.

Nkunku hasn’t played as many minutes as he would’ve liked under Enzo Maresca but is still Chelsea’s second top scorer, with 13 goals across all competitions this season.

Nkunku in, Garnacho out for Man Utd?

TEAMtalk sources state that Nkunku could become part of Chelsea’s negotiations to sign Garnacho this month, but it remains to be seen whether that does happen.

There have been no direct club-to-club talks regarding Nkunku’s future yet, but the links are interesting given Man Utd were keen on the forward when he still played for RB Leipzig.

Amid the speculation, journalist Simon Phillips has hinted that Nkunku or Joao Felix could leave Chelsea for Man Utd this window.

“Wouldn’t be at all surprised if this apparent Garnacho offer involved Nkunku or Felix going the other way in a ‘separate’ deal,” Phillips posted on X.

As we have previously reported, Nkunku is valued highly by Chelsea and they will only consider bids of around £60m for him this month.

As for Garnacho, Man Utd aren’t actively looking to sell him but it is understood that a bid of £60m would be enough to lure him away from Old Trafford.

Given the players both have the same price tag, it’s logical that a swap deal could be discussed by the clubs, although the deals would likely be separate rather than a straight swap, as suggested by Phillips, as that would reflect better on both club’s accounts with reagrds to the Premier League’s Profitability and Sustainability Rules (PSR).

