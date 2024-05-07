Chelsea and Arsenal striking target Benjamin Sesko will have a new asking price at the end of the current term, according to reports from Germany.

Manchester United have also been linked with the young RB Leipzig striker as their plans for a rebuild gather pace.

Sesko has been heavily linked with a move to London as Premier League heavyweights Chelsea and Arsenal continue to sniff around.

Sky Journalist Philipp Hinze has revealed that Sesko’s release clause also has a performance element and that fee will now rise by as much as €15 million.

Benjamin Sesko’s fee could jump again

What’s more Sesko’s fee could even increase further which would take his projected fee up towards the same asking price demanded by the likes of Nigeria star Victor Osimhen.

That fee could rise to as much as €75 million which could put off the Premier League powerhouses.

“Benjamin Sesko’s clause is dependent on success! In the winter, the sum was 50 million €,” Hinz wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Thanks to a strong second half of the season, the clause value is now around 65 million €.

“The parameters for the price increase are playing time, goals and assists.

“A possible increase is theoretically still achievable. Then the sum would be 70-75 million € . The decision will be made at the end of the season.”

When it comes to Chelsea’s interest it seems that their primary target in the coming window will be Osimhen.

Chelsea want to clean house

The rise in asking price for Sesko could create a situation where Bayern Munich take over as favourites to sign the 23-year-old Slovenian.

Chelsea, meanwhile, appear to be keen to offload players as part of a potential deal whether that agreement is for Sesko or Osimhen.

The Blues are alleged to have offered Romelu Lukaku as part of prospective transfer deals.

Napoli will reportedly ask for £112 million to part ways with their star striker Osimhen this summer.

Sesko has performed well this season in both the Bundesliga and Champions League, but at times he may feel he has been overshadowed by colleague Lois Openda, who Chelsea are also believed to be considering.

The promise shown by Chelsea’s Nicolas Jackson could possibly give the club pause when they consider splashing the cash again.

Chelsea’s asking price for Lukaku could be a little too rich for the blood of clubs who would be interested in the veteran Belgian striker.

Sesko’s form this term and his electric pace mean that a big money deal looks increasingly likely.

