Chelsea are plotting a sensational move to sign Alejandro Garnacho from Premier League rivals Manchester United in the January transfer window, it has been revealed.

Garnacho’s future at Old Trafford has been up for debate ever since Ruben Amorim became the new Man Utd boss. Amorim likes to play a 3-4-2-1 formation with wing-backs and two No 10s, which does not suit left winger Garnacho.

The 20-year-old has been in and out of the team since Amorim arrived, though he did start during the lucky 3-1 win over Southampton on Thursday night.

Reports have stated that almost all of the United squad are up for sale amid the club’s tricky financial situation, and Garnacho could be one of the first to leave.

French newspaper L’Equipe broke news of Chelsea’s interest, stating that Enzo Maresca’s side have made an approach to find out his availability.

They add that Garnacho is ‘tempted’ by the opportunity to join Chelsea, even if the move will tarnish his reputation among United supporters.

The Athletic’s David Ornstein has also weighed in on the situation. He has confirmed that Chelsea have made an ‘enquiry’ for Garnacho, with conversations ‘at an early stage’.

The Blues are on the hunt for a versatile new attacker in this January window, with Christopher Nkunku looking likely to depart, and they have shortlisted both Garnacho and Borussia Dortmund’s Jamie Gittens as possible replacement options.

DON’T MISS: Jose Mourinho enters talks to sign expensive Chelsea flop for Fenerbahce, with exit ‘very close’

Man Utd open to Garnacho exit

United are open to letting Garnacho leave, too. It emerged on Thursday that United have rejected a £40million (€47.4m / $48.8m) bid from Napoli for the Argentine as they are holding out for more money.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has set Garnacho’s price tag at the £60m (€71m / $73.1m) mark, which means Chelsea know exactly how much to offer to forge an agreement.

Garnacho could soon follow Jadon Sancho in swapping United for Chelsea. Last summer Sancho moved to Stamford Bridge on loan which includes an obligation for Chelsea to buy worth between £20-25m later this year.

Garnacho moving to West London will spark questions about Mykhailo Mudryk’s future. The Ukrainian has been provisionally banned after failing a drugs test, with all parties currently awaiting the results of his B sample.

READ MORE: Arsenal well placed to secure ‘imminent’ signing after Man Utd pull out

Bid arrives for Chelsea star; update on wantaway Man Utd ace

Meanwhile, Chelsea defender Renato Veiga has taken one step closer to leaving as Dortmund have made an ‘official offer’ for him.

The bid, which has been revealed by the German press, is for an initial loan which includes a buy option in the summer.

Veiga is eager to make the switch as Dortmund have promised him a regular spot at centre-back, his favoured position.

Elsewhere, Marcus Rashford’s United exit could be helped by a Tottenham Hotspur deal.

Reports in Catalonia state that Tottenham have submitted an ‘offer’ for Ansu Fati.

His move would free up space in the Barcelona squad for Marcus Rashford to arrive.

Chelsea quiz – two clubs before