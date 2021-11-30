The manager of FC Copenhagen has attempted to dissuade Chelsea from signing a wonderkid winger they recently sent an official to scout, per a report.

That’s according to Sport Witness, who provide an update on Chelsea’s interest in 16-year-old sensation, Roony Bardghji. The Sweden Under-17 international is currently one of the hottest prospects in Danish football.

After turning 16 earlier this month, the left-footed right winger quickly made his top flight debut. Bardghji scored in his second outing against Aalborg, already proving he can make the grade at senior level despite his tender age.

Sport Witness cite a report from Danish outlet BT last week that indicated Chelsea were ‘crazy’ about Bardghji.

He is already held in such high regard, in fact, that head of youth recruitment, Jim Fraser, was reportedly dispatched on a scouting mission to Copenhagen earlier in the month.

In the latest update, Dutch outlet Voetbal Primeur is referenced in which the Blues are deemed ‘fully in the race’ to land the starlet.

However, if Copenhagen’s manager has a say in the matter, Bardghji will be staying put, for the time being at least.

Copenhagen boss puts Chelsea off the scent

“The new strategy is to give more talents a chance,” Jess Thorup told TV3 (via Sport Witness).

“But it is not the intention that see play only a few games here and then leave. These players have to want to stay here for a few years to help Copenhagen get great results.

“If really big clubs come, of course, the finances will play a role. But I don’t think he’s ripe for a transfer yet.”

Two sources differ on Rudiger contract update

Meanwhile, two sources have offered polar opposite views on whether Antonio Rudiger intends to sign a new Chelsea contract, though they did find agreement elsewhere.

Rudiger is in the final year of his contract at Stamford Bridge. Given his stellar form in recent times, it is no surprise to see clubs the calibre of Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and PSG linked with his free agent acquisition next summer.

Chelsea and Tuchel would love nothing more than to tie Rudiger down to fresh terms. However, two sources have offered opposing views on the player’s intentions regarding his contract.

Firstly Goal state Rudiger has ‘no intention’ of signing a new deal in the capital. In stark contrast, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano tweeted the defender is “happy” at Chelsea and would “love” to stay with the European champions.

But despite their disagreement on that front, they did find common ground elsewhere.

Both outlets noted little progress is being made from Chelsea’s perspective. Goal state Chelsea’s most recent renewal offer was worth £7m net per year. That figure matches what Bild reported earlier in the month, with that offer reportedly treated as a ‘slap in the face’ by Rudiger.

That amount would reportedly see the German earn less than players of far lesser importance to the squad. Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Marcos Alonso are two notable examples.

Romano echoed those sentiments, adding that Chelsea’s latest proposal is “still far from what’s expected” by Rudiger.

