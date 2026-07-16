Chelsea have made fresh enquiries to Roma over the availability of midfielder Manu Kone, as they look to scupper Manchester United’s plans to sign the talented France midfield destroyer – and the Serie A side’s interest in an unwanted Blues star could aid their chances, TEAMtalk can confirm.

The French international has emerged as one of the most in-demand midfielders in Europe following an impressive World Cup campaign, with Premier League interest now intensifying.

We revealed earlier this month that Man Utd had identified Kone as a serious option as they continued their search for a third central midfielder this summer.

Now, Chelsea have entered the picture.

Sources have confirmed to us that the Blues made initial enquiries with Roma to establish the framework of a potential deal as they assess their midfield options following Andrey Santos’ move to Old Trafford.

Chelsea’s recruitment team are weighing up several candidates, but Kone is understood to be one of the names discussed internally after another outstanding year for club and country.

And we understand Chelsea’s enquiry came during a busy week of negotiations between BlueCo and Roma over a number of separate deals.

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BlueCo in talks with Roma for three deals

BlueCo and remain in talks over a permanent sale of Strasbourg winger Diego Moreira to Roma, while the Italian giants are also pushing to land Alejandro Garnacho on loan from Chelsea. Discussions over both deals are progressing positively.

While a move for Kone is not directly linked to either transfer, Chelsea were able to use those ongoing negotiations to ask Roma about the France international’s availability, with the strong working relationship between the two clubs only helping facilitate those conversations.

Roma, for their part, are prepared to cash in.

The Serie A club are looking to reshape their squad ahead of their return to the Champions League and believe the sale of Kone would provide significant funds to strengthen several areas of the team.

TEAMtalk understands the Italian side would consider offers in the region of £50million for the 25-year-old, who joined from Borussia Monchengladbach in 2024 and has significantly increased his value in just over a season in Serie A.

Kone is also understood to be open to the move.

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Chelsea to battle Man Utd for France star

As TEAMtalk exclusively revealed when breaking Man Utd’s interest, the midfielder is keen to test himself in the Premier League and views England as the next step in his career.

That stance has only encouraged interest from across the division.

Man Utd remain firmly in the race as Michael Carrick continues his midfield rebuild, despite already completing deals for Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans.

The Red Devils still want another defensive-minded midfielder after pulling back from a move for Atalanta’s Ederson, with Kone remaining one of several players under serious consideration alongside Wolves’ Joao Gomes, Fulham’s Sander Berge and Lille sensation Ayyoub Bouaddi.

Chelsea’s enquiry means the battle for Kone is set to intensify.

While neither Premier League club has submitted a formal offer, both are carrying out detailed work on a player who has become one of the most attractive midfield opportunities on the market this summer.

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