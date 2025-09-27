Chelsea are plotting a surprise move for Juventus star Manuel Locatelli, in a transfer which would see them move away from their usual transfer plans, according to an eye-catching report.

Chelsea have spent around £1.5billion since a Todd Boehly-led consortium bought the club in May 2022, and they had another busy summer in preparation for the 2025-26 campaign. Jamie Gittens, Joao Pedro, Liam Delap, Alejandro Garnacho and Jorrel Hato all arrived at Stamford Bridge on permanent deals.

Chelsea also signed Facundo Buonanotte on a season-long loan from Brighton & Hove Albion and have matching rights for the Argentine ready for next summer.

Chelsea chiefs worked hard to reduce the size of Enzo Maresca’s squad, too. Djordje Petrovic, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Noni Madueke, Joao Felix, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Armando Broja and Christopher Nkunku were among the players sold, helping to boost Chelsea’s financial situation.

The Blues are aiming to get closer to the Premier League title challengers this season, though they need a few more signings before they can be considered favourites.

As per CaughtOffside, Chelsea are hoping to land Juve captain Locatelli in 2026 and have ‘registered their interest’ in his services.

Blues recruitment chiefs are on the hunt for a new midfielder and have identified Locatelli as a prime target.

Chelsea are ready to battle Newcastle United, Aston Villa and West Ham United to bring the Italian to the Premier League.

Further afield, Bayer Leverkusen are ‘monitoring his situation’.

While Locatelli is seen by the Juve hierarchy as a ‘key player’, they would sell him for €40million (£35m) as such a fee would seriously bolster their financial situation.

However, the report does note that signing Locatelli, who is 27 years old, would see Chelsea stray away from their transfer strategy.

Under Boehly, Chelsea have focused on buying talented young players with big potential, most notably Cole Palmer, Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo.

The idea behind this is that Chelsea can try to develop them into world-class players.

Chelsea signing Manuel Locatelli would be surprise move

Even if such players do not make a significant impact, they are still young and Chelsea can therefore sell them on for decent money.

They made profit on Renato Veiga for example, signing the defender for £12m and selling him to Villarreal in a £26m deal during the last transfer window.

Signing Locatelli would see Chelsea add experience and leadership to their squad. But Locatelli would not have much resale value if Chelsea signed him and he failed to live up to expectations, making this transfer unlikely.

Instead, TEAMtalk understands Chelsea are planning discussions for Crystal Palace starlet Adam Wharton in January. He is 21 years old and has a very bright future ahead of him.

Palace will do all they can to keep Wharton until at least the summer, though. Plus, Manchester United and Liverpool will provide Chelsea with competition for the Englishman’s capture.

Chelsea news: Top star ‘unsatisfied’; signing plan on track

Meanwhile, one of Chelsea’s best players is allegedly ‘unsatisfied’ at the club.

Sections of the club’s fanbase were left frustrated in the summer when they failed to snare a new goalkeeper to replace Robert Sanchez.

But TEAMtalk understands the signing of a new keeper is on track for 2026.

