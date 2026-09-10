Chelsea elbow Man Utd aside in race to sign Barcelona star in January – report

Chelsea are reportedly ahead of Manchester United in the race to sign Barcelona midfielder Marc Bernal as they consider options to replace Enzo Fernandez in January.

The 19-year-old is very highly rated at the Camp Nou, but reports suggest that Barcelona’s signing of Rodri from Manchester City has made his future ‘uncertain’.

That’s according to GiveMeSport, who claim Bernal’s situation may ‘prompt’ Xabi Alonso to launch a move to sign Bernal in the January transfer window.

The report notes that Man Utd are ”also keeping tabs on Bernal’. However, the player is said to be ‘more likely to join Chelsea if their current level of interest gathers pace.’

Bernal has played in all five of Barcelona’s matches across all competitions so far this season. His progression since breaking into the first team in 2024 has seen him linked with multiple top clubs.

He was even called up to Spain’s provisional World Cup squad after an impressive 2025/26 campaign, though ultimately didn’t make the final roster.

With the youngster contracted until 2029, Barcelona are likely to command a big fee for his services, but may opt to cash in if they feel they are well stocked enough in midfield.

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Chelsea exploring multiple midfield targets

Chelsea have their eye on a number of midfield options, and TEAMtalk understands that Bournemouth’s Alex Scott ranks highly on their shortlist.

We revealed earlier this week that BlueCo are willing to match Bournemouth’s demands for Scott in January.

Monaco’s Lamine Camara, who came close to joining Chelsea on deadline day before the move collapsed, could also re-emerge as an option for Alonso this winter.

But Liverpool are also admirers of Camara, so the Reds could compete with Chelsea for his signature.

Fulham’s Sander Berge was reportedly considered over the summer, as was Roma’s Manu Kone, but whether Chelsea will reignite their interest in the duo is unclear.

What seems almost certain is that Chelsea will bring in a new midfielder in January. Whether that player is Bernal, Scott, Camara or someone else still remains to be seen.

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