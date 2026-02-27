Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool are all set to be frustrated in their pursuits of Barcelona star Marc Casado, with the talented midfielder set to commit his future to the Catalan giants, TEAMtalk understands.

Sources confirm that the Premier League trio have all made enquiries about the 22-year-old this season, after he has proven himself to be a valuable member of Hansi Flick’s squad.

Casado, a dynamic and composed central midfielder who also had interest from Newcastle last summer, has been determined to fight for his place at the Nou Camp.

He has made 25 appearances across all competitions for Barcelona this season, and his impressive form has seen him break into Spain’s first team, for whom he’s earned two caps so far.

Despite admiration from English sides, we understand Casado will shun Premier League interest and stay with the LaLiga giants for years to come.

Chelsea first enquired about Casado last year, alongside their pursuit of Fermin Lopez. Lopez ultimately rejected a move and signed a new long-term deal with Barcelona last month, and now Casado is set to follow suit, with his own new contract close to completion.

We can confirm that both Arsenal and Liverpool saw Casado as a viable option and made approaches, but the midfielder is set to commit his future to Barcelona. Interest wasn’t limited to England, as RB Leipzig and Eintracht Frankfurt also asked about his availability.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Barcelona set to retain star amid Prem interest

Casado’s decision to stay is seen as a major boost for Barcelona, who have been keen to retain their emerging talents amid growing interest from Europe’s elite.

His current contract expires in 2028 but an extension is now imminent, with Casado poised to continue his development at the Nou Camp, reinforcing his status as one of the club’s most promising midfielders.

When asked about the interest in Casado last month, Barca manager Flick made clear that he wanted the midfielder to stay.

“For me, we have no choice regarding someone leaving the club,” Flick said. “We need everyone. I can say Casado is an absolute professional, he gives everything in training.”

But Flick is now set to receive a major boost, as Casado’s imminent new deal will ensure they have full control over his future for the next few years.

Latest Chelsea news: Guiu rumours dismissed / Nott’m Forest raid

Meanwhile, rumours in recent days have suggested that Chelsea striker Marc Guiu could submit a formal transfer request after not playing regularly this season.

However, the representatives of the ex-Barcelona forward have dismissed these claims – though his situation could open up in the summer.

In other news, Chelsea are one of several top clubs interested in Nottingham Forest centre-back Murillo.

It is increasingly likely the Brazilian defender leaves the City Ground and it will be certain if Forest are relegated, but it could still take over £60million to sign him.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.