Cucurella reveals Mourinho message on joining Real Madrid as ‘no hesitation’ over securing Chelsea exit

Marc Cucurella has revealed that he had ‘no hesitation’ in leaving Chelsea for Real Madrid this summer and has touched on the message he received from returning Bernabeu boss Jose Mourinho about his move to the LaLiga giants.

The 27-year-old Spain international had been expected to play a major role under new Stamford Bridge chief Xabi Alonso next season but has opted to link up with Mourinho in Madrid instead.

Cucurella had emerged as a major target for Real’s LaLiga rivals Atletico Madrid and Barcelona but, upon the appointment of Mourinho, Bernabeu chiefs moved quickly to complete a €60million (£52m) transfer earlier this week.

And, speaking about how quickly the transfer to Real Madrid was concluded, Cucurella said in an interview with El Mundo: “I think it was all done in a day and a half or two. Much better for me, much faster, no headaches.

“It’s finally been finalized and I’m very happy. Happy about the signing and especially happy to be able to focus on the national team, on the World Cup, which I think is a unique opportunity and deserves it.

“I think it was Sunday afternoon, more or less. That’s when they told me that everything was more or less done, that there were still some paperwork issues, signatures, but nothing serious.

“I think we had it all sorted out in a day or a day and a half. And then they announced it, which was a bit more difficult with the time change, because it came out hours before the Cape Verde match, but the truth is that everything was already done. By then I was already thinking about the match and had nothing to worry about.

“In the end there were different options, but when the offer from Real Madrid came along, I didn’t hesitate. I think it’s a unique opportunity. Ultimately, playing for Real Madrid is an honour, and not many players can say that, so I had no doubts.

“I think both I and those around me, my family, were clear that it was an opportunity we couldn’t refuse, and I’m very happy with the decision we made.”

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Cucurella reveals key message from Mourinho

Cucurella also revealed how Mourinho made it clear that he wanted him at Madrid, adding: “We were talking and he told me he was really looking forward to working with me, that I would adapt very well, that Real Madrid was a great club.

“Then, nothing more, just that I should do very well in the World Cup and that we would see each other in Madrid.

“He told me he wanted me, and that’s it. I’m very happy about this confidence. I’m looking forward to starting to work with him.

Cucurella added: “I’ve had to make an important decision, and I have no doubts; I think it’s a big step for me. When you’re a kid, you dream of playing for big teams, and I think Real Madrid is one of them. They’re the team with the most Champions League titles in the world, and I hope to win titles with them and have a wonderful time there.

“I think it’s been seen many times in their historic comebacks. I think they have a mystique… I don’t know how to put it, it’s unpredictable. Very few people watching the matches can understand how Real Madrid can come back or win games when they seem to be on the ropes.

“To be able to be a part of it, to experience that feeling from the inside, to live through those magical nights is something that, as a footballer, I think everyone enjoys. If you’re given the opportunity to experience that, there’s little doubt left.”

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