Marc Cucurella’s representatives are actively exploring opportunities away from Chelsea this summer, with Atletico Madrid emerging as a serious contender to sign the Spain international, TEAMtalk understands.

Sources have confirmed that Cucurella’s camp have begun working on potential destinations after clubs across Europe were informed that a move away from Stamford Bridge could be possible during the current transfer window.

The 27-year-old Chelsea full-back remains highly regarded despite an inconsistent spell in West London, and interest in his situation is gathering momentum.

Barcelona and Real Madrid have both retain a long-standing admiration for Cucurella and continue to assess options at left-back ahead of the new season.

However, they are no longer alone. TEAMtalk can reveal that Bayern Munich have made enquiries regarding the defender’s availability as the Bundesliga champions evaluate potential additions on the left side of their defence.

The strongest move, though, could come from Spain. Sources have told TEAMtalk that Atletico Madrid are preparing to step forward with an opening offer and are increasingly encouraged by the player’s stance on a potential move.

Indeed, we understand Cucurella is open to the prospect of joining Diego Simeone’s side and would welcome the opportunity to return to LaLiga if the right deal can be agreed.

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Atletico are expected to strengthen at left-back this summer and view the Chelsea defender as a player capable of fitting seamlessly into Simeone’s system thanks to his energy, aggression and tactical versatility.

Chelsea are not actively pushing Cucurella out of the club, but TEAMtalk understands they are willing to consider offers should a suitable proposal arrive.

The Blues are believed to value the Spain international at more than £40million and would require a significant fee before sanctioning his departure.

As a result, interested clubs are now weighing up whether they can meet Chelsea’s demands.

Importantly, Chelsea have already started planning for the possibility of life after Cucurella.

Sources have confirmed that the club’s recruitment department have undertaken extensive work on potential replacements, with Juventus star Andrea Cambiaso and Eintracht Frankfurt’s Nathaniel Brown among the players admired internally.

Another player that could yet emerge as an option is Bayer Leverkusen’s Alejandro Grimaldo.

30-year-old Grimaldo, who is being eyed by former club Barcelona, is seen as a perfect fit for Alonso – having starred for him during their time together.

With Chelsea now seemingly willing to sign players over the age of 27 following Alonso’s arrival, an interest in Grimaldo is not surprising.

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