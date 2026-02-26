Chelsea star Marc Guiu has been the subject of intense speculation of late, and a report claims that his agents have responded to suggestions that he could look to force a move out of Stamford Bridge, as Liam Rosenior’s side target a classy striker from Serie A.

Guiu, 20, joined Chelsea from Barcelona in a deal worth around £5million in the summer of 2024, and at the time, he was considered to be a striker with huge potential.

Guiu was loaned to Sunderland at the start of this season, before being quickly recalled after Liam Delap suffered an injury.

But the Spaniard has barely featured for Chelsea since, playing just 235 minutes of Premier League football, and he’s also only played in the FA Cup and League Cup under new manager Liam Rosenior.

A rumour, which began on social media, has been circulating in recent days that Guiu had submitted a formal transfer request after becoming frustrated by his situation.

However, Spanish outlet Sport claims to have spoken to Guiu’s representatives, and they have ‘categorically denied’ that any transfer request has been made.

The player could consider his options in the summer – but for now he is fully focused on Chelsea and impressing Rosenior. But should Chelsea bring in a new striker, the situation could change…

Chelsea scouring market for new striker

Amid the speculation surrounding Guiu, we can confirm that the signing of a new striker is something Chelsea are giving serious consideration to.

We have reported how Delap, who has also struggled to make a big impact for the Blues, is fighting for his future at Stamford Bridge and could even be sold if he fails to turn his form around.

A Delap departure could offer Guiu an opportunity to play more frequently for Chelsea, but instead, Rosenior would likely bring in a direct replacement. It’s also worth noting that Strasbourg forward Emanuel Emegha is set to arrive next season – a player Rosenior knows very well.

Sources confirm, for example, that Chelsea are one of the clubs keeping close tabs on Dusan Vlahovic, who is out of contract at the season’s end.

Chelsea would be firmly in the mix should Vlahovic be available to sign as a free agent. TEAMtalk transfer insider, Fraser Fletcher, revealed in an update today that Vlahovic is prioritising a move to Barcelona.

A move to the Catalans is the Serbian international’s preference – but Chelsea, and also Tottenham, haven’t given up hope of luring him toe England.

Vlahovic’s injury record has tempered enthusiasm somewhat, but his goal-scoring record of 46 Serie A goals in 117 appearances for Juventus ensures he remains an attractive proposition.

Vlahovic is just one striker on Chelsea’s radar though, and if they do bring in a new goal scorer this summer, it could have big ramifications for Guiu’s future.

