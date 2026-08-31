Former Chelsea man Marcel Desailly has told the club they “need” a certain type of striker, and has picked out a man who is linked with Manchester United and “loves” the Old Trafford outfit.

The Blues have started the season in fine goalscoring form. Xabi Alonso’s side have netted nine goals in their first three games, with their attack looking on song.

Joao Pedro and Cole Palmer have both scored two goals each, with Morgan Rogers, Pedro Neto and Danny Welbeck all getting onto the scoresheet.

But Desailly has told Chelsea that they need to sign another new striker, with the perfect option named.

He told Metro: “[Victor] Osimhen, absolutely. He brings spirit and respect, strong respect from opponents and from his team-mates.

“He can be a bit unpredictable sometimes, but you need that kind of player who can justify his stature and his behaviour through performance, but also through a bit of controversy. He’s strong, and he can bring that spirit to Chelsea.

“As for [Nicolas] Jackson, he’s gone to Aston Villa now. Honestly, I would have brought in a proper number-nine type striker. The problem is there aren’t many strikers out there who could help Chelsea in the long run.”

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Victor Osimhen linked with Manchester United

While there is a belief that Osimhen would be open to heading to the Premier League, he’s been linked with both Arsenal and Manchester United, and Louis Saha feels the Red Devils are well placed to land him.

He said: “I know for a fact that Victor Osimhen is a Manchester United fan.

“He loves Man United. I have seen it in his eyes, the impact the club has on him, and he sees the impact he could have on this team.

“United missed out on signing Harry Kane and that was one of their biggest mistakes in the transfer market but they can correct that mistake by signing Osimhen.

“I think Osimhen is a better fit for United now than Kane because of Benjamin Sesko. Osimhen can teach Sesko about movement and being a striker but they could also play together and combine better than Kane and Sesko could.

“I can see it in how they each like to play. Not in every game but in some games it would make sense, and the rest of the time they could give each other some healthy competition.

“We had four strikers when I played for Manchester United. I didn’t have the same style of play as Ruud van Nistelrooy or Alan Smith or Carlos Tevez, but we managed to find our own separate ways because the manager was good enough to let us compete in a healthy way.

“That’s what United need and Osimhen would give them that and score at least 15 or 20 goals a season and provide goals for others to shine too. That’s the kind of profile of player United need to sign.”