Chelsea’s managerial hunt is ramping up as we edge towards the end of the season, and reports confirm that Fulham manager Marco Silva is viewed as a serious candidate by club chiefs.

The Blues sacked Liam Rosenior last week after a disastrous run of form saw them drop down the Premier League table and put their chances of Champions League qualification in serious jeopardy.

Calum McFarlane has been appointed manager on an interim basis and got off to the perfect start by leading Chelsea to victory over Leeds United in the FA Cup semi-final.

But ideally, Chelsea wants someone with Premier League experience to take charge next season and as TEAMtalk insider, Fraser Fletcher, revealed, Silva is under consideration.

The Portuguese coach, who has also had stints with Everton, Watford, and Hull City, is out of contract at the season’s end and despite Fulham’s best efforts, is yet to sign an extension.

According to The Standard, Chelsea are set to told ‘talks’ with managerial targets and ‘will explore Silva’s availability for the role by reaching out to his representatives.’

The report claims ‘Silva features on a list of several candidates to take on the Chelsea job this summer, and checks are being made on the individual circumstances of each.’ They also name Xabi Alonso and Andoni Iraola as top targets.

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Chelsea intensify new manager hunt

TEAMtalk revealed last week that along with Silva, six more names are on Chelsea’s managerial shortlist.

Iraola, who is set to leave Bournemouth at the season’s end, does indeed have plenty of admirers at Stamford Bridge. Ex-Real Madrid boss Alonso is also on Chelsea’s radar, and is seen as someone who would command respect from the dressing room.

We understand that Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner is also being considered and fits into Chelsea’s aim to bring in a boss with Premier League experience.

However, sources indicate that former Blues midfielder Cesc Fabregas, who has done a fantastic job with Serie A high-flyers Como, is another top target.

Al-Ahli manager Matthias Jaissle has also emerged as a surprise target, with sources confirming he is under ‘active consideration.’

Finally, Julian Nagelsmann remains a highly admired figure at Chelsea. The Germany boss, who has previously turned down approaches over concerns regarding the club’s transfer policy and recruitment model, is seen as an ideal long-term fit by the hierarchy.

However, the fact that Nagelsmann will not be available until after the World Cup is a drawback.

With this in mind, there is still a long way to go before Chelsea select a permanent Rosenior successor.

Silva represents an intriguing option, and it will be interesting to see if anything develops following the reported ‘talks’ with his camp.

For now, the Portuguese’s focus is on a strong end to the season with Fulham. They sit 10th in the Premier League table – still in the conversation for European qualification.

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