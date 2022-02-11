Marcos Alonso has suggested he could stay at Chelsea beyond the 2023 expiry date of his contract after vowing to repay the club’s faith.

Alonso’s Chelsea career has been full of ups and downs. He was a key player in their title-winning side under Antonio Conte. Since the arrival of Ben Chilwell in 2019, though, he has been a backup. A falling out with ex-manager Frank Lampard threatened to end his Blues career.

But the Spaniard stayed and has been trusted heavily by Thomas Tuchel this season in Chilwell’s ACL-related absence. Indeed, Alonso has started 16 Premier League games so far this term – already more than each of the past two seasons.

The left-back will likely be usurped again by Chilwell when the England international recovers. But that is a while away yet, meaning Alonso remains important.

There have been plenty of rumours about him leaving the club, potentially to return to his native Spain. However, Alonso has now cast serious doubt on any such claims.

While preparing for the Club World Cup final, the 31-year-old told Goal about the long-term aims he still has for Chelsea – whom he described as his “most important club”.

Marcos Alonso said: “It’s not over. I signed a long contract here to stay for a long time.

“Chelsea is the most important club in my career. I want to give back all the chances they put in me. That’s my only target.

Ronald Araujo to leave Barcelona for Manchester United or Chelsea Ronald Araujo will leave Barcelona for Chelsea or Manchester United if no contract from Barca

“There will be good moments, there will be bad moments, there will be managers coming in and out. My contract is with Chelsea and I serve the club.

“I have always had interest from other clubs. But to be honest, it was never my intention to leave. I wanted to fight for my position.

“I know what I can give to the team. And until the club tells me something else then that will always be my target.

“I am happy to be here to achieve these kinds of trophies. I am looking forward to Saturday to try to make history and continue making the fans happy and ourselves also.”

Marcos Alonso may seek contract extension

In defence, Chelsea risk losing Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen and Cesar Azpilicueta at the end of their contracts in the summer.

Alonso has an additional year on his deal compared to them. But he has suggested he may go against what they seem to be doing, by instead looking to extend his stay.

He added: “Why not [stay longer]? For me, I still have another year-and-a-half on my contract. I’m not thinking further than Saturday at the moment.

“It’s a question I don’t know the answer to and it doesn’t just depend on what I want. But I will always try to give 100 per cent and always focus on the next game. I am very happy here so why not?”

Signed from Fiorentina in 2016, Alonso has made 196 appearances for Chelsea to date. The former Bolton man has provided 26 goals and 20 assists in that time.

It has previously been intimated that he may like to return to La Liga at some point. But it appears his focus is firmly on the task at hand with Chelsea – and it could remain to be for years to come yet.

READ MORE: Chelsea favourite demands ‘showdown talks’ with Granovskaia before ‘very serious’ move takes shape