Maresca makes brutal decision as Chelsea banish three players in attempt to force transfers

Chelsea have banished him from the senior squad...

Three senior Chelsea players are currently training with the academy squad as the club attempts to force the trio out of the club.

Chelsea have had a busy transfer window up until this point and the club still has lots to do before the end of the window.

They’ve already signed eight players this summer and they have now agreed a £54m deal with Wolves to sign Pedro Neto.

Given how bloated the Chelsea squad looks at this moment in time, the club will be focused on shipping some of their unwanted players before the end of the window.

Among the players that Chelsea are looking to sell is Trevoh Chalobah who was left out of their pre-season squad entirely.

Now according to The Telegraph, the defender has been banished from using the club’s first-team facilities as he’s been forced to train with the academy.

The defender has been kept away from the club’s first-team squad and hasn’t been seen in the first-team dressing room or at lunch since the first team arrived back from their pre-season tour.

Along with Chalobah, Chelsea have also sent Armando Broja and Romelu Lukaku to train with the academy squad as they are also surplus to requirements.

In regards to Lukaku, he has been heavily linked with a move to Napoli, although the Italian club are yet to lodge an official bid for the Belgian forward.

Chelsea players unhappy with Chalobah treatment

Last month, TEAMtalk sources revealed that a number of Chelsea players are shocked over how the club has treated Chalobah this summer.

It’s thought that Chalobah himself is waiting for the perfect opportunity before he commits to leaving his boyhood club which has caused some frustration within the club.

As confirmed by TEAMtalk, the defender has already rejected offers from Nottingham Forest, Fulham and Crystal Palace.

Another hurdle that Chelsea face is the fact that Chalobah is still under contract with the club until 2028 which means the 25-year-old is in no rush to decide upon his next club.

Last month, Man Utd expressed an interest in the Chelsea outcast, although they have since turned their attention towards Matthijs de Ligt and Mario Hermoso.

