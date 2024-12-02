Maresca declares two Chelsea stars are ‘different from the rest’ in big selection hint

Enzo Maresca insisted two Chelsea attackers are capable of things others within his squad simply are not.

Chelsea have made an excellent start to life under Maresca, with the Blues sitting third in the table and only behind Arsenal in alphabetical order.

Cole Palmer has once again been the stand-out, racking up 14 goal contributions in just 13 Premier League matches.

However, Chelsea this season have greatly benefitted from several others stars upping their game. Indeed, the likes of Marc Cucurella, Moises Caicedo, Romeo Lavia and Nicolas Jackson, to name just four, have shone.

Another star who is clearly making a major impression on Maresca – despite not featuring all that regularly – is summer signing Joao Felix.

Speaking in the aftermath of Chelsea’s 3-0 thumping of Aston Villa, Maresca claimed Felix and Palmer are the two Chelsea attackers people pay to see. Maresca also claimed the pair’s respective vision sets them apart from others within the squad.

“Cole Palmer, Joao Felix is the reason why people pay for tickets; to watch that type of player,” said Maresca.

“Cole Palmer can see things, like Joao, that the rest cannot see. It doesn’t mean the rest are not good but they are different from the rest.”

Joao Felix to see increase in game-time?

As you might expect, Palmer is an automatic selection in the Premier League for Maresca. Felix, meanwhile, has just one start to his name in England’s top flight.

The Portuguese has shone in the Conference League, racking up four goals in four matches. But in lieu of Maresca’s latest comments, more opportunities in the Premier League could be on the horizon.

Between December 4 and January 4 Chelsea have nine matches to contend with. There are no free midweeks until the first week of 2025, meaning rest and rotation will be the buzzwords at Stamford Bridge throughout December.

Felix’s positional versatility ensures he’s a viable option in any department of the frontline. Indeed, despite only making six Premier League appearances this season, Felix has already featured in three different positions (left wing, right wing, No 10).

Latest Chelsea news – Toney, Terry v Van Dijk, Kelleher

In other news, remarkable reports out of Spain claim Ivan Toney could yet sign for Chelsea or Tottenham less than six months after joining Al-Ahli.

The two London clubs are understood to have retained their interest in the striker who is already weighing up a quick-fire return to England.

Elsewhere, Jamie Carragher has called for the “silly debate'” on who is the Premier League’s greatest ever centre-back to end.

Carragher believes Blues legend John Terry used to hold that honour, though has now been surpassed by Virgil van Dijk who has surged well clear of his rivals in that conversation.

Finally, Chelsea have been urged to swoop for Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher who continues to impress in Alisson Becker’s absence.

“‘I always look at [Emiliano] Martinez,” former striker Darren Bent told talkSPORT, comparing Kelleher to the Argentine World Cup winner who swapped Arsenal for Aston Villa back in 2020.

“He was at Arsenal for like ten years and finally got an opportunity at the end, done incredibly well, won the FA Cup, was brilliant. [Bernd] Leno comes back [from injury], they sell him. Then obviously he [Martinez] leaves, the rest is history, wins the World Cup, is at a fantastic club in Aston Villa.

“I think Kelleher is a very good goalkeeper. He’s 25, it’s time now, let’s get going now, do you know what I mean? I think there’s an opportunity there [at Chelsea].

“I’m not convinced on [Robert] Sanchez if I’m honest, he makes some unbelievable saves… But I think him [Kelleher] going in there, [for] £35m, that’s not even a risk I don’t think.”

Kelleher has made no secret of his desire to become a guaranteed starter. His chances of realising that aim at Anfield look slim with Alisson in situ and Giorgi Mamardashvili arriving next summer.