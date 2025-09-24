Enzo Maresca is unconvinced by Robert Sanchez and Chelsea could be afforded a huge opportunity to land a world-class shot stopper in the January window, per reports.

Sanchez received a red card in Chelsea’s last Premier League game against Manchester United – a game they went on to lose 2-1 – and that has put the goalkeeper position in focus.

But it was clear even in the summer that Maresca wasn’t fully convinced by Sanchez. The Blues made an approach to sign AC Milan stopper Mike Maignan, but ultimately decided against a move due to his price tag.

However, with Maignan’s contract expiring at the end of this season, Milan must decide between selling in January or potentially losing him on a free transfer next summer.

According to Football Insider, Milan do indeed want to ‘cash in’ on Maignan in January, which would allow him to make an ‘immediate move’ to Stamford Bridge.

The report adds one caveat, though, as Chelsea’s chances of landing Maignan this winter ‘dramatically weakened’ if Milan’s good form continues.

Milan currently sit third in the Serie A table and ‘will be reluctant to agree to the immediate sale of Maignan when the window reopens, if they are still in with a chance of winning the title’, it’s claimed.

Enzo Maresca eyeing Robert Sanchez successor – sources

TEAMtalk transfer insider Dean Jones reported yesterday (September 23) that Chelsea boss Maresca is leaning towards opting to strengthen his goalkeeper options, rather than stick with Sanchez.

Jones revealed that Maignan does remain a player of interest for Chelsea, but the London side also have very high hopes for their 20-year-old shot stopper Mike Penders, who is currently on loan with Strasbourg.

“Chelsea are constantly assessing Mike Penders in line with determining how far he is from becoming a genuine option for them between the sticks,” Jones exclusively told TEAMtalk.

“Obviously, they stock up on a lot of talent, but with Penders, there is very much an intent to make sure he has a pathway to the first team, and they have fully intended to keep him motivated towards being able to achieve that aim.

“The Robert Sanchez red card does not specifically change their attitude towards that, but from speaking with sources over the summer, I very much got the impression that certain members of the coaching staff still wanted a new goalkeeper. My feeling is that Enzo Maresca was veering towards that.

“The approach they made for Mike Maignan was obviously an indication that they wanted a new keeper, and I really do believe that he is a player they still have in mind to join.”

French international Maignan signed for Milan in 2021 and has made 168 appearances for the Italian giants, keeping 63 clean sheets in the process.

Latest Chelsea news: Andoni Iraola / Harry Kane

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk insider Fraser Fletcher has revealed that Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola has admirers within Chelsea.

Maresca retains the full backing of the Blues’ hierarchy for now but Iraola is viewed as a potential replacement should the Italian’s tenure take a downturn.

However, Chelsea are not alone in their interest, as we understand that Manchester United have identified Iraola as their ‘top choice’ to replace under-pressure manager Ruben Amorim.

Iraola is also liked by Manchester City, though they have no plans to part ways with Pep Guardiola currently.

In other news, Chelsea are one of several clubs keeping tabs on Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane, after it emerged that he can trigger a release clause in his contract with the German club.

Kane can leave Bayern for €65m (£56.7m / $76.7m) next summer as long as he announces his intention to leave before the end of the January transfer window.

