Maresca tells new Chelsea signing to leave in damning twist, with ex-Man Utd player eyed as next arrival

New Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has reportedly told recent arrival Marc Guiu that he must secure a loan move this summer, while the Blues have set their sights on a former Manchester United player as their sixth summer capture.

Chelsea have been one of the busier clubs in this summer’s transfer window, allowing Thiago Silva to leave following the expiry of his contract and selling players such as Ian Maatsen, Omari Hutchinson and Michael Golding. Chelsea have, in turn, bolstered their squad with five signings.

Tosin Adarabioyo, Omari Kellyman, Guiu, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Renato Veiga have all arrived at Stamford Bridge, costing the club £66million in total.

Dewsbury-Hall was the most expensive out of those players, as he swapped Leicester for Chelsea in a £30m deal, while Veiga is the latest to have joined Maresca’s squad.

DON’T MISS – Marc Guiu: Why Chelsea have signed the ‘unstoppable’ Barcelona striker and everything you need to know about him

On July 12, Chelsea announced that the 20-year-old defensive midfielder had penned a seven-year contract after joining from FC Basel.

Guiu, meanwhile, has begun training with Chelsea after his £5m switch from Barcelona. The 18-year-old moved to West London with the aim of competing with Nicolas Jackson for the centre-forward spot, despite the fact he is only 18 years old.

But earlier this month, it emerged that Sevilla are keeping tabs on Guiu’s situation and could swoop for him if he is made available for loan.

According to the latest reports emerging from Spain, Maresca has brutally told Guiu that he is not yet ready to fight for a first-team spot and that he needs to leave via a one-season loan transfer in order to pick up more senior experience.

Chelsea transfers: Updates on Guiu, Pereira

Espanyol have supposedly overtaken Sevilla in the chase for Guiu and are weighing up a potential loan offer.

While such a transfer would give the Spain U19 international the chance to hone his craft before returning to Chelsea as a better player in 2025, sources have previously confirmed to TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Fraser Gillan that the Blues are happy to stick with Guiu and Nicolas Jackson as their main striker options if they cannot land an elite goalscorer.

Amid uncertainty surrounding Guiu’s future, Chelsea have been linked with former Man Utd playmaker Andreas Pereira.

As per reports in the attacking midfielder’s native Brazil, Chelsea are ready to start the bidding for him with a £35m proposal.

Chelsea scouts have been impressed by Pereira’s rise since he left Man Utd for Fulham in July 2022. Indeed, Pereira is now a crucial player for Fulham and is arguably their biggest source of creativity.

Of course, that means Fulham will push hard to keep the 28-year-old at Craven Cottage. But if Pereira refuses to pen a new contract – with his current deal due to expire in June 2026 – then this could force Fulham to enter negotiations with Chelsea.

Joao Palhinha’s £47m switch to Bayern Munich has demonstrated to Chelsea that Fulham are open to selling their best players if the price is right.

Joining a ‘Big Six’ club such as Chelsea would delight Pereira as it would reward him for his perseverance after he failed to establish himself as a top player at Man Utd.

READ MORE – Chelsea striker targets: EVERY centre-forward linked with the Blues this summer