Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca feels Chelsea can “dominate English football” in the next “five, ten years” but feels they are “absolutely” not in this season’s title race.

Chelsea are currently third in the Premier League, level by every metric with second-placed Arsenal. It is a far cry from where they were at this point last season.

After 13 games last season, the Blues were 10th in the league.

Despite the fact they are level with second and have lost just twice this season, Maresca – who only took the job in the summer – does not feel his side are in the title race.

When asked if they were still not in the mix, he responded: “Absolutely, yeah,” as per football.london.

He does, however, feel his Blues squad could be a force to be reckoned with in the coming years.

“In the next five, ten years, because of the age, Chelsea can be one of the sides that dominate English football. I think we are in the right direction and in terms of personal target,” Maresca added.

Chelsea want to follow Arsenal

Asked why Arsenal are title challengers now and Chelsea are not, Maresca highlighted their previous form, and suggested it was something the Blues could follow.

“They have been there is the last two years, very close to Man City. We have not been there,” he said.

“They were very, very close to City. Liverpool they have been there, we have not there. Hopefully soon we could be there.”

Indeed, for the last two seasons, the Gunners have finished second in the Premier League. Liverpool have finished in the top three two out of the last three campaigns.

After finishing third in 2021/22, Chelsea came 12th the following season, and sixth last term. They do not have the muscle memory of a big side, and though it could be coming, it certainly makes sense that clubs who have tasted relative success are more likely to maintain it this term.

But if Chelsea remain in a similar position to where they are now this term, they could build on that confidence next term and so on, with Maresca now seeming the right man to guide them, and his squad coming together.

Chelsea round-up: Jackson could save Blues big money

Chelsea have been linked with the snares of some big-money strikers of late, but Gary Neville feels the form of Nicolas Jackson could ensure the Blues don’t look to the market.

It’s after Ivan Toney was once again linked with the Blues, as he’s said to be considering a move back to England just months after he made the switch to Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are said to have joined the chasing pack for AC Milan midfielder Tijjani Reijnders.

And, the Blues are one club Caoimhin Kelleher could move to, after TEAMtalk speculated on which clubs could utilise the Irish international if he’s to leave Liverpool next year.

Could Chelsea actually win the league?