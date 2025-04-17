Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca is reportedly ‘putting pressure on’ the club’s board to ‘complete the signing’ of Liam Delap, as he has confidence he’ll make the side ‘more prolific’.

Delap has become one of the most in-demand strikers in the Premier League of late. In his first proper season in the top flight, playing in a struggling Ipswich side, he has 12 goals and two assists.

It’s been suggested essentially every single Premier League club would like to sign the Englishman.

Currently, TEAMtalk is aware that Manchester United are in the lead, their package ‘far more solid’ than Chelsea’s, who are offering a ‘much more staggered deal’.

Blues boss Maresca is pleading with the board to go harder for Delap, though.

According to GIVEMESPORT, the Italian is ‘putting pressure on influential figures’ at Stamford Bridge to complete the signing of Delap.

That’s as he ‘has confidence’ that the striker has the ability to make the Chelsea side ‘more prolific’ after working with him at Manchester City previously.

DON’T MISS: The most expensive Chelsea signings of all time, featuring five Todd Boehly deals

Delap’s stats under Maresca

Delap played 24 times under Maresca as a City academy player. The majority of those games came in Premier League 2 – the top flight’s academy tier.

The striker was very prolific under Maresca, scoring 24 goals and providing five assists in 20 games at that level.

Delap scored three hat-tricks under the now-Chelsea boss, two of them coming within five games of each other.

While that was at academy level, and in a City side packed full of talent, Maresca seemingly feels he can get the same sort of production out of Delap in senior football.

Chelsea round-up: Blues tried for Van Dijk signing

Chelsea reportedly ‘explored’ the signing of Virgil van Dijk of late, but felt he was going to sign a renewal with Liverpool, which he has.

TEAMtalk is aware that the Blues have been in contact with the representatives of Viktor Gyokeres, confirming they still consider him a target for the summer.

It’s as Victor Osimhen has dropped down the list of the Stamford Bridge club.

Meanwhile, Chelsea have reportedly set a £100million price tag for Moises Caicedo, amid interest from Al-Nassr.

Chelsea’s best Premier League signing in the last decade?