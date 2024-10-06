Maresca set on axing TWO Chelsea stars in January, as Blues hierarchy schedule big transfer meeting

Ben Chilwell and Carney Chukwuemeka are likely to leave Chelsea

Chelsea are expecting a relatively quiet January transfer window but are reportedly planning to offload Ben Chilwell and Carney Chukwuemeka.

The duo are yet to make a single Premier League appearance this season and aren’t in Enzo Maresca’s plans, so it’s no surprise that the Blues are ready to part ways with them.

Chilwell hasn’t even been included in Chelsea’s squad for their Europa Conference League campaign, which Maresca was asked about in a recent interview.

When questioned whether he could regret not having Chilwell available as a left-back option for the ECL, Maresca bluntly replied: “No.”

According to CaughtOffside, it is ‘expected’ that Chilwell and Chukwuemeka will both leave Chelsea in January, but it’s not clear whether they’ll depart on loan or permanently. The Blues hierarchy are planning a ‘meeting’ in December when they will discuss their plans for the upcoming window and it could have ramifications for both players.

The report claims that Manchester United could be ‘one to watch’ when it comes to Chilwell as they are looking to add another left-back to their squad this winter.

Chukwuemeka, on the other hand, does have admirers in the Premier League and is touted to have big potential, but Maresca doesn’t seem keen to give him a chance in the starting XI.

Chilwell, Chukwuemeka and two others could leave Chelsea – sources

Sources have informed TEAMtalk that Maresca is happy with his current Chelsea squad and isn’t planning on making any major additions in January.

A new striker could be signed if the right opportunity presents itself though, with the likes of Victor Boniface, Victor Osimhen and Benjamin Sesko on their shortlist.

We understand Chelsea will only sign a new player if they feel they will immediately improve their starting XI. A new forward addition could depend on how Nicolas Jackson performs in the coming weeks, and he’s been excellent so far this term.

Chilwell and Chukwuemeka may well leave Chelsea this winter. As previously reported, defensive duo Axel Disasi and Benoit Badiashile could also follow the duo out the exit door as they also aren’t in Maresca’s long-term plans.

Fabrizio Romano reported earlier this week that Chilwell is almost certainly on the way out.

“The plan remains to part ways in January with Chilwell, expected to be one of the players set to leave Chelsea,” Romano wrote on X.

Atletico Madrid linked with Chilwell swoop – report

Recent reports suggest that along with Man Utd, Atletico Madrid are also interested in signing Chilwell in January.

Diego Simeone’s side have done recent business with Chelsea, having signed Conor Gallagher for £34m over the summer. The England international has done well since making the switch and Atletico recruitment chiefs believe Chilwell could do the same.

Chilwell has gone through spells of being a key player for Chelsea, particularly during Thomas Tuchel’s time at the club.

However, it’s clear that Maresca prefers Marc Cucurella as his main left-back option and that isn’t expected to change any time soon.

As for Chukwuemeka, Everton and West Ham registered an interest in the Chelsea youngster over the summer, but ultimately decided against an offer for him.

The two clubs could reignite their interest in the midfielder if he does become available in January, as is now expected.

