Chelsea have set their sights on Mario Gila, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal, with the Blues targeting the Lazio centre-back after Real Madrid pressed ahead with their pursuit of Dean Huijsen and wrapped up an agreement in a matter of hours for the Spaniard.

As TEAMtalk have consistently reported, Chelsea are among the clubs keen on a deal for Huijsen in the summer transfer window. The centre-back is set to leave Bournemouth and has a release clause of £50m (€59m, $66.5m) in his contract.

However, Madrid are now on the verge of signing the 20-year-old Spain international centre-back after sources explained how it took them just ‘six hours’ to wrap up a full agreement for his signing.

TEAMtalk understands that this has led to Chelsea pivoting to Gila, who, like Huijsen, is also a Spanish centre-back, and is highly likely to be on the move this summer, too, making him a prime candidate to bolster the Blues’ defensive unit under head coach Enzo Maresca.

Gila, who honed his craft in Madrid’s academy before moving to Lazio in 2022, has emerged as a standout player in Serie A, blending composure on the ball with robust defending.

The 24-year-old’s ability to adapt to various formations suits Maresca’s tactical demands, particularly for defenders comfortable initiating play from the back.

Chelsea’s interest in Gila reflects their need to reinforce a defence strained by inconsistent performances and injuries, with players like Wesley Fofana struggling for fitness and Axel Disasi sent on loan to Aston Villa in the winter transfer window.

The shift to Gila comes after Chelsea lost ground in the race for Huijsen, whose £50m price tag has drawn interest from top European clubs.

With Real Madrid now closing in, Chelsea see Gila as a cost-effective solution, freeing up funds for potential moves for other prospects like Crystal Palace star Adam Wharton and Ajax ace Jorrel Hato.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Gila, who has scored two goals in 41 appearances this season, is valued at over £25.3m (€30m, $33.6m).

Chelsea face Inter Milan competition for Mario Gila – sources

Sources have told TEAMtalk that it will not be a straightforward deal for Chelsea to sign Gila.

While Madrid retain a sell-on clause, Inter Milan are keen on signing the Lazio star in the summer transfer window.

Inter, who won Serie A last season, have had interest in Gila for over a year, but the Nerazzurri are still balancing their own budget as they mull over multiple targets for the summer.

Simone Inzaghi’s side are only a point behind leaders Napoli in second place in the Serie A table, with just two more rounds of matches left.

Inter have also reached the final of the Champions League, where they will face French giants Paris Saint-Germain.

Securing Gila would align with Chelsea’s strategy of investing in young talents with huge potential.

As the summer transfer window approaches, Gila’s situation will be critical for Chelsea, who aim to solidify their defence with a player capable of immediate impact and long-term growth.

