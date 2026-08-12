Arsenal ready to sell Martin Zubimendi to Chelsea as Xabi Alonso eyes big-money reunion

Arsenal are understood to be open to the sale of midfielder Martin Zubimendi following the arrival of Bruno Guimaraes from Newcastle United, according to TEAMtalk sources close to the club.

The Spanish international joined the Gunners from Real Sociedad last summer in a deal worth around £60million and featured regularly during their Premier League title-winning campaign.

However, his form dipped towards the end of the season and the subsequent £75million signing of Guimaraes has increased competition in midfield, prompting Arsenal to consider offers.

Sources state the north London side have set an asking price of at least €90million (£77m / $104m) for Zubimendi.

While Arsenal are not desperate to sell the 27-year-old, the high valuation reflects both his quality and the significant profit that could be made just 12 months after his arrival.

Zubimendi himself is also keen to make sure he has a key role at a club, opening the door for a potential sale this summer.

Chelsea have emerged as strong contenders for his signature. New Blues manager Xabi Alonso is a long-time admirer of Zubimendi, having previously worked with him at Real Sociedad.

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Zubimendi is viewed as an ideal fit for Alonso’s preferred midfield structure and holds a strong relationship with the Liverpool legend.

Importantly, Zubimendi would become a particularly attractive option for Chelsea should they decide to sell Enzo Fernandez this summer.

TEAMtalk revealed earlier today how Manchester City are seriously considering a move for Fernandez if Rodri leaves, and there is a belief that £100million could be enough to lure him from Stamford Bridge.

Rodri’s exit could therefore set off a domino effect that could see Fernandez move to Man City, and Zubimendi to Chelsea.

Interestingly, Real Madrid are also monitoring Zubimendi’s situation.

Los Blancos showed late interest in Zubimendi last year before Arsenal secured his services. They are understood to be assessing whether a renewed approach is viable, especially after missing out on other midfield targets.

Arsenal’s final decision is expected to rest with Mikel Arteta, who still rates Zubimendi highly.

However, with Guimaraes now on board and interest from two major European clubs, the coming weeks could prove decisive for the midfielder’s future.

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