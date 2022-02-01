Chelsea succeed with third offer for attacker transfer, as clear plan set out

Chelsea required a third attempt to secure the services of striker Mason Burstow, whom they have loaned back to Charlton Athletic.

According to talkSPORT, it was a case of third time lucky for Chelsea after Charlton’s owner Thomas Sandgaard had confirmed the League One outfit had turned down two bids.

A final offer was reportedly accepted – as confirmed by the likes of the Daily Mail – allowing Chelsea to add Burstow to their ranks. He will spend the rest of the season back with his former club.

A striker, Burstow made his debut for Charlton back in August. He has amassed 14 appearances to date, scoring six goals.

Just 18 years old, he looks like one for the future, which is why Chelsea have decided to make their move.

The Blues have a track record of taking promising young players. Although not all of them make it at first-team level.

Burstow will be keen to use the remainder of his League One experience to build up his skillset ahead of the summer. By then, Chelsea will have another decision to make about his development.

Armando Broja decides on his future with Chelsea Armando Broja has announced he is not looking for a move this month as he wants to return to Chelsea and see what Thomas Tuchel has planned for him

They reportedly plan to add him to their development squad for the 2022-23 season.

Chelsea have beaten a number of Premier League rivals to Burstow, as per Sandgaard’s recollection of the transfer process.

Mason Burstow backed to join Chelsea in strong form

And Charlton boss Johnnie Jackson believes he will be sent to Stamford Bridge as a stronger player than he already is.

Jackson is quoted as saying by LondonNewsOnline: “Great that the club and the chairman has got a deal he is happy with. But also we get the player back as well.

“That’s important. If we had lost Mason then with [Jayden] Stockley being injured it does leave us light in that area of the pitch. Glad we could get him back.

“I talk about him a lot, especially recently. He’s someone we love here and I’m really fond of him. I love his attitude and he is still so young. I’m really enjoying help him develop and giving him the opportunities he has had so far.

“Pleasing, if we do manage to get him back on loan, that I can continue to help that development. Hopefully send him to Chelsea an even better player than he is now.”

Jackson was speaking after Charlton’s 2-1 win over Portsmouth on Monday, which Burstow missed so he could talk with Chelsea.

READ MORE: Chelsea walk away from stunning late transfer as final plan revealed for La Liga star