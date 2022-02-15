Mason Mount is facing a race to return from an ankle injury in time for the Carabao Cup final against Liverpool, according to a report.

The 23-year-old has enjoyed a fantastic season so far for the Blues. He has notched seven goals and six assists in 21 Premier League games. While he has not contributed directly to a goal since a 1-1 draw with Everton in December, he has proved a key player.

In fact, Mount has played in all but one match for Chelsea since then, missing out in the FA Cup third-round win over Chesterfield in January.

Indeed, he made his mark in Chelsea’s triumphant Club World Club campaign. After coming on as a substitute in the semi-final win over Al-Hilal, he started Saturday’s final against Palmeiras.

However, he came off after 31 minutes of the Blues’ eventual 2-1 win in extra time following an ankle injury.

According to The Athletic, Mount’s injury does not look as bad as boss Thomas Tuchel and his staff feared.

Nevertheless, the 26-cap England international faces two weeks out of action.

As a result, he will miss Chelsea’s Premier League clash away to Crystal Palace on Saturday. He will also be absent for next Tuesday’s Champions League last 16 first leg tie against Lille.

But Chelsea will also be fearing Mount missing out on next Sunday’s Carabao Cup final, the most immediate chance for the Blues to win silverware this season.

Mount has played in all five of his side’s matches in the League Cup this season.

He capped his latest performance – in the semi-final second leg against Tottenham – with an assist.

Tuchel has a plethora of other attacking options to choose from in the attacker’s absence. Indeed, he turned to Christian Pulisic from the bench against Palmeiras.

Nevertheless, Liverpool have a fully-fit squad to choose from as it stands and Tuchel will want the same.

Chelsea confident of CL progression without Mount

Despite Mount’s absence, Tuchel will be confident of getting through Chelsea’s next two matches with victories.

As well as Pulisic, he has Romelu Lukaku, Kai Havertz and Hakim Ziyech – among others – to call on in attack.

And Lukaku is in good form after scoring in both of his side’s Club World Cup matches.

Heading back into the Champions League next Tuesday, Peter Crouch has insisted that he cannot look past the English clubs as the favourites to contest the final and win it.

While he claimed that Liverpool and Manchester City are his tournament favourites, he did not rule out current holders Chelsea retaining the title.