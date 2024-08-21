Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho is strongly being discussed about by Chelsea over a late summer window swoop, TEAMtalk has learned, with three major attacking departures on the cards and with Enzo Maresca seeking a major overhaul.

Chelsea are busy again in the summer market with just nine days left for clubs to get deals done. They are on the cusp of formally announcing the return of Joao Felix and are still hopeful of pulling off one of the deals of the summer by landing Victor Osimhen from Napoli.

However, sources have confirmed that there have been conversations over one player who would be sure to cause a big stir in the market.

Indeed, we can confirm that those in power at Stamford Bridge are giving serious thought on a swoop for Sancho and with the Blues’ recruitment department giving serious consideration over a late swoop for the Manchester United man.

DON’T MISS – Costly Chelsea outcast waits on Real Madrid transfer as Boehly pushes Blues to offload £172.2m quintet

It may be dependent on a number of factors including outgoings with the London side pushing to get rid of a number of unwanted stars. One player who has interest and we are told is available for the right price is winger Noni Madueke; Sancho would be viewed as a direct replacement.

Madueke is one of the many young players at Chelsea tied to long-term contracts with his deal set to run until 2030, that doesn’t necessarily mean that they are unwilling to do business though.

The United man ticks a lot of the boxes with what the club are looking for as he is available, still has room to grow and would be interested in the opportunity. Sources state there have been light conversations between Chelsea and his agents at Elite Project Group.

Man Utd stance on Jadon Sancho sale

As it stands, it is currently more likely that the 24-year-old will stay at Old Trafford for another season but if Manchester United can pull in a £35m offer before the window closes, we understand it will be enough to convince them to do a deal. They would also consider a loan but only consider if it included an obligation to buy.

Sancho had a very public falling out with manager Erik Ten Hag but the pair have made up after holding clear the air talks during the pre-season.

A fresh start at Chelsea could appeal to him, though, and his chances of the Blues making a firm offer will increase if the London side can move on Madueke. They are also open to selling Raheem Sterling – whose agents have questioned his exclusion from the Premier League opener at home to Manchester City – while efforts to move both Armando Broja and Romelu Lukaku are continuing.

Chelsea are currently focused on strengthening in a number of other areas with the search underway for a new centre back and Liverpool’s Joe Gomez being considered.

READ MORE – Chelsea hijack still possible as Toney D-day approaches and astonishing Al-Ahli wages emerge

Boehly and company are also rumoured to have scouted Brazilian centre-back Murillo Santiago Costa dos Santos who is currently on the books at Nottingham Forest.

Chelsea face competition for Murillo’s signature from the likes of Barcelona, Liverpool, PSG and more.

They also hope to land the mammoth transfer of Osimhen from Napoli.

Getting the Nigerian striker is a tough ask but they are in conversation with Napoli and have been speaking with the world-class talent on an almost daily basis to try and get an agreement.

The sticking point on the Osimhen deal remains his astronomical asking price which would put Chelsea at even greater risk of running afoul of Financial Fair Play and sustainability rules.