‘A matter of time’ – Chelsea sent blunt Mauricio Pochettino sack talk message by Robbie Savage

Robbie Savage has told TEAMtalk that Chelsea simply have to give Mauricio Pochettino time to turn around the club’s woeful form – but fears it’s only a matter of time before questions over his future begin to gather pace.

The Argentine was appointed as the new Blues boss over the summer, signing a three-year deal as the permanent successor to Graham Potter, who was axed after just six months at the helm.

However, it’s been a thoroughly-inglorious start for Pochettino, who has just one Premier League win (over Luton) to his name and finds his side stranded way down in 14th place, having also failed to score since the end of August.

Now Pochettino is already coming under early pressure with the boss admitting owner Todd Boehly is far from happy at current results.

Indeed, having spent £1bn in three windows since his takeover, the American co-owner has already shown in the past that he’s not one for staying patient.

And while it may be too soon to discuss the dismissal of Pochettino, Planet Sport ambassador Savage has told TEAMtalk why it might only be a matter of time before tough questions are asked.

Savage said: “When the football club spends £1billion on new players and when the football club has not scored in 288 minutes – and not scoring against Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa at home and Bournemouth away – and sitting 14th in the Premier League, you are under massive pressure.”

Pochettino needs time at Chelsea – but tough questions will soon be asked

“I think Pochettino needs time. He needs time to galvanise that squad as he’s a manager that can improve players. He’s done well in the past with Spurs, we know that. But we know the ruthless nature of football, we know the ruthless nature of the Premier League and what Chelsea have been in the past with managers – look at Graham Potter – if they’d stuck with him, you have to ask would Chelsea be in any worse situation than they are now? Actually, I believe this season, if they’d stuck with him, they’d have been better off than Chelsea are now!”

Savage is adamant Pochettino has the quality to turn things around at Stamford Bridge and believes no one should start questioning his future until Christmas at the absolute earliest.

Savage continued: “But that’s not saying Pochettino doesn’t need more time, there’s no doubt about it. Listen, they’ve got injuries, but that’s no excuse because of the amount of money they have spent on that squad.”

However, the pundit does fear the worst for the former Spurs and PSG boss and fears questions over his future will gather pace if there is not an upturn in results.

“It’s now though just a matter of time before, if their poor form continues, that people start asking about whether Pochettino can continue. I’m not one of those people though. His previous history, his past, says to me that he will turn this situation around, but he needs support and belief from the owners. But I think he can turn it around. However, it’s about how long he is given.”

Too soon to judge Pochettino at Chelsea

With just six Premier League games played so far, Savage is adamant that Pochettino needs more time.

“I think he’s got to be given at least until Christmas,” he added. “They’re not in European football, but that is what they need. So if they get to a point where they think they cannot qualify for next season, that is the point, where for me, they will need to make a decision. But at present, you’ve got to give him time.”

“What would be the point of getting rid of Pochettino now when a billion pounds has been spent on a squad. There’s no point discussing his future right now, what six games into a new season, so for me, you’ve got to stick with him.”

Chelsea face Brighton in the Carabao Cup next before a televised London derby against neighbours Fulham next Monday. They then take on winless Premier League new boys Burnley and the hope will be that the Blues have their season up and running over the next few games in order to ease any early pressure on Pochettino.

