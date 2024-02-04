Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino admits he is ‘not good enough’ as sack talk intensifies: ‘I am human…’

Mauricio Pochettino was visibly gutted as he took his post-match interview following Chelsea’s 4-2 loss to Wolves at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

The Blues have now won just one of their last four Premier League matches and have dropped to 11th place in the Premier League table – 15 points adrift of the top four.

As exclusively revealed by TEAMtalk, Pochettino is now in serious danger of being sacked just seven months after being appointed manager at Chelsea.

Sources have stated that Chelsea co-owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali were furious and vented their anger in the Blues dressing room after the game.

Club chiefs will now discuss Pochettino’s future at the club as pressure continues to mount on the former Tottenham boss.

In his post-match interview, Pochettino said: “I am human. Of course, it’s not a nice situation. In football, you have to accept that. With a club like Chelsea, with the expectation, you need to accept that. To be in this business, in this type of club, you need to be strong.”

“I think we are all not good enough. At the moment this is the reality. Myself, also. What we are showing is we are not good enough.” READ MORE: Seven deadline day deals you might have missed, including Man Utd, Liverpool and Arsenal transfers Pressure mounts on Mauricio Pochettino Reports suggest that several of Chelsea’s players are unhappy with their team’s current form and want to see changes take place. Thiago Silva’s wife, Belle, took to social media to vent her frustration after the loss to Wolves. “It’s time to change,” she wrote X. “If you wait any longer it will be too late.” Many Chelsea fans responded to the tweet, as they agreeing with her criticism. One said: “Thank you for always speaking your mind.” TEAMtalk understands that if Chelsea hadn’t qualified for the Carabao Cup final, sacking him would have been an easier decision to take. Another factor being taken into consideration is the fact that Chelsea have been through five different managers (including caretakers) since their takeover. The London club are in desperate need of some stability, but football is a results business and now Pochettino’s job is under threat. It will be interesting to see how this story progresses over the next few days. Chelsea’s next game comes against Aston Villa in an FA Cup fourth round replay on Wednesday night.

