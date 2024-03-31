Mauricio Pochettino on the brink as ‘several Chelsea players’ ask board to sack manager

Several Chelsea players have reportedly told the club’s board that they want to see Mauricio Pochettino sacked, following their dismal 2-2 draw against Burnley.

The Blues were unable to pick up three points against the Lancashire side on Saturday, who had to play the majority of the game with 10 men after Lorenz Assignon was sent off in the 40th minute.

The result leaves Chelsea in 11th place in the Premier League table. Cole Palmer, who scored Chelsea’s two goals, described his team’s efforts as ‘poor’ following the game.

“It’s poor, really… it can’t happen. Especially when they go down to ten men,” Palmer said. “We got too comfortable. Same story, we kill ourselves every week. It’s got to improve from us as players. We need consistency.”

Pressure had been mounting on Pochettino before the game but the result has only compounded the manager’s misery.

Now, according to HITC, ‘some members of Chelsea’s squad’ want to see the manager axed this summer.

READ MORE: Liverpool, Chelsea ‘join race’ for €120m-rated Man Utd target coveted by Bruno Fernandes

Chelsea players ask board to sack Mauricio Pochettino

The report states that several Chelsea players have ‘made it clear to the club’s owners that they would prefer to see Pochettino replaced at the end of the season.’

Todd Boehly and other decision makers at Stamford Bridge now have a big call to make over whether to stick with the Argentine or bring in yet another new manager.

As previously reported by TEAMtalk, Chelsea have already begun drawing up a shortlist of potential new bosses.

Inter Milan’s Simone Inzaghi is one candidate they admire greatly, but it could prove very difficult to lure him away from the San Siro given he is in talks over a contract extension and they are progressing well.

Sporting Lisbon’s Ruben Amorim is also being eyed by Chelsea along with several other Premier League clubs, per reports, while Antonio Conte has been linked with a shock return to the London club.

The summer looks set to be an incredibly turbulent period for the club with the threat of a transfer embargo looming as Chelsea scramble to comply with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules.

TEAMtalk sources state that the Blues could be forced to sell several homegrown players to balance the books, with club captain Reece James being the latest to be linked with an exit.

DON’T MISS: Tottenham to swoop after Chelsea forced into sales of Reece James and Pochettino favourite, as Boehly era hits rock bottom