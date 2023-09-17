Mauricio Pochettino plays down Chelsea fans reaction as key player told to ‘learn’ in Premier League after Bournemouth draw

Mauricio Pochettino insists he is not too concerned about the Chelsea fans booing his players after Sunday’s goalless draw with Bournemouth.

The Blues travelled to the south coast looking for just their second Premier League win of the season. However, the game ended 0-0 to leave the west Londoners down in 14th spot in the standings. In an uninspiring contest, Nicolas Jackson and Raheem Sterling hit the woodwork and Levi Colwill had a goal disallowed for offside.

But it was another frustrating afternoon for the Chelsea fans. Having watched the club spend millions of pounds on new players, it was the same old story at Vitality Stadium.

And they vented their anger at the end by booing and jeering the Blues stars.

However, the Argentinian tactician preferred to put a positive spin on proceedings.

“I cannot say that I am happy but it was a very competitive game,” he told Sky Sports.

“I think we deserved more, we deserved to win. We created good chances and in the first half after 20, 30 matches I think we created many chances and didn’t score.

“With 12 injuries and only three players that started today who were with us for these two weeks I think I need only need to say it was a really good effort from the team.”

But he did concede that there needs to be an improvement at the business end of the pitch.

“I think we need to be tough in the way that we are trying,” he added.

“We need to prove our efficiency in front of goal. We need to be calm also but these circumstances are not always easy for the players. We cannot blame anyone.”

Pochettino unconcerned by negativity in the stands

Much is expected of Chelsea this term after the appointment of the South American.

They have assembled an expensive squad, with talented players throughout.

They are clearly not gelling yet but the manager had made it clear that there needs to be patience as the club’s plan unfolds.

“The fans are disappointed because of the situation but I am not worried about that because we really know what we are doing,” he continued.

“And when we start to have players that can be an impact from the bench and also be very competitive in every training session, I think with more numbers in the squad, it will be a team that will mean many games.”

Mudryk with much to learn

Mykhailo Mudryk was a big-money signing in January this year. The Ukraine international has yet to hit the heights or live up to his price tag.

Pochettino gave his thoughts on the winger and it is clear that the player is still very much a work in progress.

“He is improving. He still needs to learn in the Premier League, it’s very fast,” he said.

“He needs to understand the game better, try to be more connected sometimes with the team.

“We need to give the time and tools for him to improve during the season.”

