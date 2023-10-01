Mauricio Pochettino sack: Chelsea boss tipped for axe as clock ticks down on injury-hit Blues tenure

Mauricio Pochettino has been told that he must turn Chelsea results around soon or risk being sacked by impatient Stamford Bridge chiefs.

Former Tottenham and Aston Villa defender Alan Hutton is not at all surprised that Blues fans have been disappointed with the club’s signings and performances on the pitch so far this season.

Since being taken over by Todd Bohely and his consortium, Chelsea have spent around £1billion on new signings with very few successes so far.

Pochettino was brought in to replace Graham Potter as permanent boss after the former Brighton chief had replaced Thomas Tuchel early last season.

However, results have not taken a turn for the better so far, with the Blues only taking five points from six games ahead of Monday night’s trip to west London rivals Fulham.

Their points haul currently leaves them 15th in the table and Hutton is concerned that if results do not improve quickly then Pochettino could be on the chopping block, especially given how ruthless Boehly has been with Chelsea managers during his tenure so far.

The Scot told Football Insider: “I understand it they have spent a lot of money, close to £1bn..

“So they have spent a lot and the fans have been used to winning trophies for the last 20 years, so they expect that when they spend money these guys come in and the same thing happens.

“It has not worked out, last season was poor, the start of this season has been poor, their injury list is massive. It is quite incredible the number of stars that are out.

“Unfortunately it is going to take time, with such an overhaul of players. It is obvious the results have not been good enough so they are going to have to be pick up soon.”

