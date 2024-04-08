Mauricio Pochettino sack: Chelsea to stick with manager despite mounting pressure; Blues to reassess in the summer

Chelsea want to give Mauricio Pochettino every chance to succeed at Stamford Bridge

Reports have suggested that Mauricio Pochettino’s future at Chelsea is under threat but TEAMtalk sources state that the club still believe in the manager.

The Blues have endured a disappointing season and received another blow to their hopes of European qualification by drawing with relegation-bound Sheffield United on Sunday.

Chelsea currently sit in ninth place in the Premier League table, much to the frustration of their supporters.

They did reach the Carabao Cup final this season, only to be beaten by Liverpool in extra time. Chelsea also remain in the FA Cup and will face Man City in the semi-final.

Pochettino is already the fourth manager of the turbulent Todd Boehly era at Stamford Bridge, which has seen the London club spend over £1bn on transfers.

That spending has not led to better results on the pitch, however, and it’s fair to say the mish-mash of players from different managers hasn’t helped Pochettino’s tenure.

Chelsea to reassess Pochettino’s situation in the summer

Despite various outlets claiming that Pochettino is in serious danger of being sacked, TEAMtalk sources indicate that he will remain in post until the summer at least.

We understand that Chelsea will assess the situation again at the end of the season but want to give the Argentine every chance to succeed at Stamford Bridge.

Club chiefs do not want to axe the former Tottenham and Paris Saint-Germain boss too quickly – as some believe they did with Man Utd-linked coach Graham Potter.

The Blues have been tentatively looking at potential replacements, however, should Pochettino fail to do enough in the remainder of this season to prove his worth.

Inter Milan boss Simone Inzaghi is one manager admired by Chelsea but he may be difficult to lure away from the San Siro as he is on the verge of signing a new contract with the Italian giants.

Sporting Lisbon manager Ruben Amorim – who has been heavily linked with Liverpool in recent weeks – is also on the Blues’ shortlist.

Chelsea will continue to closely monitor the atmosphere within the squad ahead of reassessing in the summer.

They continue to believe that Pochettino is the right man to take them forward but are reluctantly ready to make a change if his position becomes untenable.

