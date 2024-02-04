Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino in serious danger of sack as pressure mounts after Wolves defeat

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino is in danger of being sacked

TEAMtalk sources have confirmed that Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino is in danger of being sacked after his team were beaten 4-2 by Wolves on Sunday.

The Blues took the lead through Cole Palmer at Stamford Bridge but a hattrick from Matheus Cunha and an own goal from Axel Disasi was the difference between the two sides.

A late goal from veteran centre-back Thiago Silva ultimately had no impact on the result.

Chelsea have now won just one of their last four Premier League matches and have dropped to 11th place in the table – 15 points adrift from the top four.

They are, however, set to face Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final, so do still have a chance of lifting a trophy and qualifying for Europe this season.

Pressure has been building on Pochettino for some time. Chelsea have spent over £1bn since their takeover in May 2022 and results haven’t improved.

Pochettino can’t be blamed for the careless spending prior to his arrival but the Blues expected to have seen some more signs of improvement since he took charge than they have.

Chelsea chiefs to discuss sacking Pochettino

TEAMtalk sources have revealed that the Chelsea hierarchy will think carefully about Pochettino’s future at the club after their damaging defeat to Wolves.

We understand that the former Tottenham boss is now in big trouble and could be removed from post just seven months into his tenure at Stamford Bridge.

The fact that the Blues didn’t bring in a replacement for Armando Broja despite Pochettino’s wishes, who has joined Fulham on loan, also shows the problems behind the scenes.

If Chelsea hadn’t reached the Carabao Cup final, the decision would be much simpler.

Another factor being taken into consideration is the fact that Chelsea have been through five different managers (including caretakers) since their takeover.

The London club are in desperate need of some stability, but football is a results business and now Pochettino’s job is under threat.

In an interview after Chelsea’s recent 4-1 loss to Liverpool, the coach was asked what his team need to do to get back to winning ways.

“In football, the most important thing is to move on. It’s to not be affected by the result and use it as a situation to improve.

“We are a young team that needs to live this type of situation, we have to feel this to improve.”

It now seems that Chelsea could ‘move on’ from Pochettino sooner than expected, with discussions about the manager’s future to take place imminently.

