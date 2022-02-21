Dream transfer possible to cap off Prem star’s special rise as Chelsea begin scouting mission

Max Kilman is the latest defender to emerge onto the radar of Chelsea, who have been scouting him in recent weeks, according to a report.

Kilman is enjoying his busiest season as a professional footballer yet. Wolves signed him from non-league outfit Maidenhead United in 2018 and have been patiently building him up.

Last season was a breakout one for the defender, thanks to 18 Premier League appearances. This term, he has already surpassed that figure, with 24 starts in the top-flight so far.

The 24-year-old has been earning plenty of appreciation thanks to his efforts. Now, he could get the ultimate reward with a dream transfer to the club he supports, Chelsea.

The European champions are scouring the market for potential defensive reinforcements, aware that they could lose Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen and Cesar Azpilicueta as free agents in June.

There are several high-profile players on their radar, like Jules Kounde and Matthijs De Ligt. But they could look within the Premier League by targeting Max Kilman.

According to talkSPORT, Chelsea are interested in the Wolves man. In fact, they have sent scouts to observe him while they ponder a summer approach.

Kilman is under contract at Molineux until 2026, with the option for a further year, after agreeing to an extension in November. It puts Wolves in a strong position when it comes to his future.

However, Chelsea have the financial muscle to tempt them, although there are no details of a potential fee yet. Still, it seems reasonable to think he would be more affordable than some of the European names linked.

Back in January, there were also reports that Manchester United could be monitoring Max Kilman. It appears he is in line to cap off his sensational rise this year.

But the fulfilment of his story could still come with Wolves. Indeed, they have an outside chance of qualifying for the Champions League – or at least any kind of European football.

By that point, whether they make it or not, Kilman could have a decision to make about where he will be playing his football.

Max Kilman to follow Kounde to Chelsea?

Chelsea’s backline could have a very new look next season. Thiago Silva has committed, but he could be joined by new starters.

Kilman could become one, potentially, but the top target for now remains Kounde – who will reject offers from Barcelona and Real Madrid this summer, according to a report.

Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia is reportedly willing to spend big money on 23-year-old Kounde. They have made contact with his current club, Sevilla, but are yet to finalise a deal.

The recent Club World Cup winners are preparing an offer worth €55million (£45.7m). This is unlikely to be accepted as Sevilla want Kounde’s full release clause, which sits at £68.5m.

But from the player’s perspective, a move is the ideal scenario. Indeed, Tuttomercatoweb claim the seven-cap France international holds the ‘intention’ of moving to Stamford Bridge once the transfer window reopens.

He will reject advances from Barcelona and Real Madrid in favour of playing under Thomas Tuchel in west London.

According to the report, Barca made an approach to Sevilla and Kounde towards the end of January. Granovskaia soon found out about this and informed the player’s agent of Chelsea’s interest.

He is now gearing up for a maiden campaign in the Premier League, although Chelsea will have to strike a deal with Sevilla first.

