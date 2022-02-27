Chelsea scouts are seemingly on the same wavelength as England manager Gareth Southgate, as both parties like the look of a Wolves defender.

Southgate is travelling across the country to monitor English players as the Three Lions prepare to return to action next month. They will play Switzerland on March 26, before facing the Ivory Coast three days later.

They will be England’s first matches since the World Cup qualifying wins over Albania and San Marino back in November.

Southgate’s men reached the Qatar World Cup in style, finishing top of Group I with an unbeaten record from 10 games.

As such, it is now down to the English players to make their claim for a spot in the 23-man squad.

According to the Daily Mirror, Southgate could offer caps to a new name in the upcoming friendlies. Wolves defender Max Kilman will apparently be watched by the England boss during the trip to West Ham on Sunday.

Wolves have been formidable at the back this term, and 24-year-old Kilman is a big part of that. He has made 25 Premier League appearances so far, registering one goal.

Wolves man learning from Conor Coady

The London-born centre-half can operate anywhere in a back three, and is learning from experienced team-mate Conor Coady.

Southgate will watch Kilman when he comes up against the likes of Michail Antonio and Jarrod Bowen at the London Stadium. Should Kilman impress, then he could force his way into the manager’s plans, with Hammers forward Bowen also in the mix for a call up.

Southgate and Chelsea appear to be in agreement over Kilman’s ability. According to a recent report from talkSPORT, Chelsea are monitoring his development as they ponder a summer bid.

The player could be taken to Stamford Bridge as a long-term successor to Thiago Silva. He may also be required if Antonio Rudiger or Andreas Christensen move on as free agents later this year.

Chelsea star admires Mo Salah

Meanwhile, Christian Pulisic has expressed his admiration for fellow winger Mohamed Salah, ahead of their potential clash in Sunday’s Carabao Cup final between Chelsea and Liverpool.

Pulisic, 23, told ESPN that he has a lot to learn from Egyptian star Salah.

“He is an incredible player. As far as the Premier League goes this season, he has generally been up there with the best,” Pulisic said.

“There’s definitely a lot to look up to and I can learn from him.

“He’s a great goal-scorer, really strong, he does a lot of things well that people don’t even realise to get him into position to score these goals. He’s someone I can learn from.”

