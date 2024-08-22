McCoist embarrasses Chelsea by naming four axed stars who’d be in ‘best’ starting XI

Chelsea are desperate to get several big names off their books before the transfer deadline, but Ally McCoist is worried that they are making yet more mistakes in the market.

Chelsea have had another expensive window under Todd Boehly, having brought in the likes of Pedro Neto, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Joao Felix, Marc Guiu, Tosin Adarabioyo and Omari Kellyman, plus several others. The Blues have offset some of those signings by offloading players such as Conor Gallagher, Ian Maatsen, Omari Hutchinson and Michael Golding.

But it looks set to be a busy end to the month for Stamford Bridge chiefs. Romelu Lukaku, Ben Chilwell, Raheem Sterling, Kepa Arrizabalaga and Trevoh Chalobah are all expected to join new clubs, with Enzo Maresca’s squad seriously bloated.

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Kepa does not want to be at Chelsea any longer and is waiting for Real Madrid to re-sign him.

Chilwell is being eyed by Manchester United after being told he is free to leave Chelsea, while Lukaku is hoping to reunite with Antonio Conte at Napoli.

Sterling is eager to join a new club after being brutally left out of Maresca’s plans, though his wage demands will prove to be an issue for interested clubs.

Chalobah, meanwhile, is on the radars of numerous Premier League sides as he tries to kickstart his career away from West London.

During an appearance on talkSPORT, pundit McCoist questioned why Chelsea have either sold, or want to sell, the likes of Kepa, Gallagher, Sterling and Chilwell.

Chelsea latest: McCoist stunned by Boehly sales

Prior to Gallagher’s move to Atletico Madrid being confirmed, the former Rangers striker was asked to name the ‘best’ starting lineup out of the host of players on Chelsea’s books. He replied: “I’m going for Kepa in goal. I’m playing a three at the back of [Wesley] Fofana, [Levi] Colwill and [Marc] Cucurella.

“Reece James wide on the right, Chilwell wide on the left and I’m playing two in the holding role, Gallagher while he’s still there and [Romeo] Lavia.

“I’m playing [Cole] Palmer on the left. Controversially, I’m playing Lukaku through the middle and it’s a flip of a coin at the moment between Pedro Neto and Raheem Sterling [at right wing].”

McCoist left out £200million-plus midfield pair Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo. When asked about this, he added: “In one game he [Lavia] has shown me more than Caicedo and Fernandez have.”

Incredibly, Chelsea are understood to be eyeing yet more recruits, even though Maresca already has his pick of way too many players.

Blues officials are deep in discussion over the signing of a Man Utd forward who is looking to get back to top form.

