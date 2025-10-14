Chelsea are growing in hope that goalkeeper Mike Maignan will not agree a new contract with AC Milan, sources have revealed to TEAMtalk.

Discussions remain open between Maignan’s representatives and Milan officials as both sides attempt to determine whether an agreement can be reached for him to extend his stay at San Siro. While manager Max Allegri is happy with the French international, Milan are understood to have financial limits on what they can offer in a new deal, which could open the door for a potential exit.

At the same time, Milan are believed to be quietly exploring alternative goalkeeping options in case Maignan does not commit his future to the club. That has encouraged Chelsea, who have identified him as their number one target to give them new resolve.

A move in the current season remains unlikely but Chelsea are adopting a patient strategy as they monitor developments in Italy. Club sources are optimistic that if Maignan does decide against renewing with Milan, they will be well placed to make a serious move when the door opens.

The 30-year-old has established himself as one of Europe’s standout goalkeepers, and his situation is being monitored closely – with Manchester United also watching from afar. For Chelsea, who continue to assess their long-term options in goal, Maignan remains at the top of the wishlist.

TEAMtalk revealed on September 25 that Chelsea’s interest in Maignan is part of the reason they did not swoop for Gianluigi Donnarumma in the summer, with the Italian going on to join Manchester City from Paris Saint-Germain instead.

TEAMtalk’s Fraser Fletcher reported on September 29 that Chelsea and Man Utd could enter into a transfer battle for Maignan’s services. United are keen on signing the shot-stopper even after adding Senne Lammens to their ranks over the summer.

Mike Maignan eyeing Premier League move as Chelsea lurk

We understand Maignan is eager to test himself out in the Premier League, viewing it as the perfect next step for his career.

Chelsea held talks for Maignan in the summer but the move collapsed as they could not agree a fee with Milan.

But with the keeper now in the final year of his contract, Chelsea are growing in confidence they can bring him to England.

Maignan moving to Stamford Bridge would see Chelsea finally address their keeper situation. Robert Sanchez and Filip Jorgensen have both faced criticism as they are capable of making costly mistakes.

Sanchez has fought off Jorgensen’s challenge to maintain his place as No 1, but that will change if Maignan is signed.

Landing Maignan would take Chelsea another step closer to winning the Premier League title as he is one of the best keepers around.

Enzo Maresca’s side had a busy summer, bringing in players such as Liam Delap, Joao Pedro, Jamie Gittens, Alejandro Garnacho and Jorrel Hato.

