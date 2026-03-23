Chelsea to bid €40m for Milan defensive powerhouse rocketing up list of summer targets

Chelsea are reportedly ready to bid €40million (£34.6m) to try and secure the signing of a top AC Milan defender in the summer transfer window, although they face the prospect of having to raise that figure significantly to get a deal over the line.

The Blues are going through a difficult patch under Liam Rosenior, leading to strong speculation that the current Stamford Bridge boss is fighting to keep his job in west London.

Despite failing to score in more than 300 minutes of football, and conceding a combined 12 goals in their last four games, our sources indicate that Rosenior is under no immediate pressure of the sack.

One thing the Chelsea boss has indicated, though, is the need for greater defensive cover, which is an area of the pitch the club are expected to address this summer.

A new name emerging on their radar is giant Milan star Strahinja Pavlovic, who is said to be hurtling his way to the top of the club’s list of targets.

That’s according to Italian outlet Calciomercato, which reports that the Blues are willing €40m (£34.64m) to acquire the Serbia international, who has a contract at AC Milan until 2028.

However, Milan are said to be insistent on reaching at least €60m (£51.96m) for the player, although a compromise could be met somewhere in the middle.

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Pavlovic to give Chelsea defence a powerful presence

As he nears the end of his second season at the San Siro, Pavlovic has contributed six goals and three assists from 65 appearances for the Italian giants.

Impressively, though, the 24-year-old has been featuring in a Milan defensive line that conceded just 23 goals from 30 Serie A fixtures this term, as they currently sit second in the table, six points behind leaders Inter.

Standing at an imposing 6ft 4in, Pavlovic is noted for his aggressive playing style and commanding physicality, although he is also strong in possession and comfortable at driving forward with the ball.

Pavlovic also has strong defensive instincts and excels in duels and interceptions due to his front-foot approach, with comparisons often made with Manchester United and Serbia legend Nemanja Vidic.

While not exactly the more experienced central defender that Chelsea are in the market for, Pavolic would be a great buy for Chelsea, if they can find common ground with Milan over the asking price.

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More Chelsea news: Three-way battle for Blues midfielder; Man Utd transfer scrap

A Chelsea midfield talent faces an uncertain future at Stamford Bridge, with Inter Milan and Juventus both plotting summer moves for the talented Brazilian, amid links with Manchester United.

Elsewhere, Manchester United are eyeing a shock deal for an Arsenal star who is also firmly on Chelsea’s radar this summer.

Finally, TEAMtalk can reveal Newcastle United are showing strong interest in two Chelsea players, as they step up plans to sign a new No.9 in the summer transfer window.