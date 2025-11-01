Chelsea rivalling Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami for $20m Argentine star – reports

Chelsea, Inter Miami and Sevilla are the three main clubs keen on signing Argentine starlet Milton Delgado, according to reports.

Earlier this week, Boca Noticias revealed Chelsea hold interest in Delgado, and El Intransigente have now provided an update. They claim Chelsea are ‘vying with’ Inter Miami and Sevilla to bring the Boca Juniors midfielder to West London.

Chelsea captured Aaron Anselmino from Boca in August 2024 and are looking to reunite him with Delgado.

Who is Milton Delgado?

A defensive midfielder who came through Boca’s academy

Made his senior debut in March 2024 and has gone on to play 35 times

Plays for Argentina U20s and represented them at the U20 World Cup

Inter Miami already have nine Argentine players in their squad, including the legendary Lionel Messi, and El Intransigente state Delgado is their latest target.

Inter Miami want the 20-year-old to partner Rodrigo De Paul in midfield, following the latter’s arrival from Atletico Madrid over the summer.

There are expected to be ‘multiple formal offers’ for Delgado once the transfer window reopens.

Delgado’s contract runs until December 2028 and includes a $20million (£15m / $17m) release clause.

Boca have been panicked by the growing interest and want him to sign a new contract with a significantly increased exit clause, but Delgado could weigh up his options first.

Chelsea, Inter Miami both eyeing midfielder

The opportunity to play alongside Messi would clearly be very hard to ignore. Joining Chelsea, meanwhile, would give Delgado the chance to star in the Premier League, the most watched league in the world.

Boca fans are reportedly set to be ‘outraged’ if the youngster leaves before the 2026 Copa Libertadores. But there is a concrete chance that could happen, with South American players often leaving for either Europe or the US.

Chelsea’s strategy is to sign the most promising young players around before either developing them in the first team or loaning them out.

The Blues feel this strategy works, as such players will either improve the senior squad or be sold for profit.

Delgado is the latest starlet who has caught their eye. But it would be tough for him to get into Enzo Maresca’s starting lineup…

His compatriot Enzo Fernandez is a nailed on starter, as is Moises Caicedo. The likes of Andrey Santos, Romeo Lavia and Dario Essugo would also be ahead of Delgado in the pecking order initially.

Lavia and Essugo have had their injury problems however, which may present Delgado with an opportunity if he does secure a move to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea news: Salzburg star eyed; striker decision

