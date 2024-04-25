Chelsea ‘miss out’ on Victor Osimhen; Blues to hijack Man Utd move for sublime Bundesliga striker

Chelsea will reportedly make a move for RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko after missing out on Victor Osimhen

Chelsea are reportedly set to ‘miss out’ on Napoli superstar Victor Osimhen and have switched their attention to a top Manchester United striker target.

It will be a big summer for the Blues, with manager Mauricio Pochettino likely to be sacked and several players expected to leave amid the club’s financial concerns.

The Chelsea hierarchy are still determined to bring in a new prolific striker to provide competition for Nicolas Jackson.

Their top target has always been Osimhen, who has scored 74 goals in 129 appearances for Napoli, firing the Italian side to the Serie A title last season.

However, according to Il Matino, Paris Saint-Germain will beat Chelsea to the Nigerian striker and are ‘one step away’ from agreeing a deal.

The French giants are ready to pay Osimhen’s release clause of roughly £113m and will hope that he can be the replacement for Kylian Mbappe, who looks set to join Real Madrid on a free transfer.

Chelsea turn attention to Man Utd striker target

Respected transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Chelsea are now considering a move for RB Leipzig centre-forward Benjamin Sesko.

TEAMtalk sources have confirmed that Manchester United are also keen on Sesko, though, so the London club will face competition for his signature.

” I’m aware of more links with Benjamin Sesko, but it’s not really new, as I’ve mentioned Chelsea’s interest before,” Romano told CaughtOffside.

Still, I think we have to be patient on Sesko – time for decisions is not now, on both club and player side.

“It’s one to discuss probably next month, but now is still not something decided or clear.”

Sesko signed for Leipzig for €24m (approx. £20.5m) last summer and he has come on leaps and bounds under manager Marco Rose, scoring 14 goals in 38 appearances so far.

The 20-year-old is only expected to improve as he gains experience and seems destined to play at the very highest level one day.

Leipzig are determined to keep Sesko for at least another season and certainly will not allow him to move for a cheap fee this summer.

Reports suggest that the striker is valued at €50m (£42.9m), so it will be interesting to see whether Chelsea or Man Utd are willing to match that fee

