Major League Soccer clubs Los Angeles FC, Vancouver Whitecaps and CF Montreal are hoping to beat Chelsea to the signing of Randers FC striker Mohamed Toure, sources have told TEAMtalk.

Even though LAFC and the Whitecaps are now fully focused on the MLS playoffs, the two clubs are already planning ahead for the next transfer window. Both the MLS teams have recently asked for updated information on Mohamed Toure, the 21-year-old Randers FC striker who has been one of the bright young talents in the Danish Superliga.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that LAFC and the Whitecaps have been monitoring the Australia international striker’s performances for several weeks and have been impressed by his pace, work rate, and ability to link up play.

CF Montreal, out of the playoffs for this season, have also gathered details on the former Adelaide United and Reims striker as they consider options to strengthen their attack.

However, as we revealed last week, Chelsea are also interested in Toure, meaning that LAFC, the Whitecaps and CF Montreal have a battle on their hands.

The BlueCo group – owners of Premier League club Chelsea and French outfit Strasbourg – have added Toure to their scouting list, collecting information on his contract situation and potential availability.

In addition to Chelsea and the MLS trio, clubs from Germany, Denmark and other English teams are also following Toure closely and could make a move as early as the January window.

For now, Toure remains focused on Randers, for whom he has scored two goals and given five assists in 12 matches in all competitions so far this season.

While his current goal is to continue developing in Europe, the growing MLS interest is seen as a sign of Toure’s rising profile on the international stage.

HAVE YOU SIGNED UP? 💫 Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.

Latest Chelsea transfer news: Bayern raid, Ziyech’s new club

Meanwhile, Chelsea are keen on signing a Bayern Munich centre-back, who is out of contract at the defending Bundesliga champions at the end of the season.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Chelsea have joined Tottenham Hotspur in the race for an African gem.

And finally, Chelsea fans will be shocked to learn the new club of Hakim Ziyech.

POLL: Which Chelsea signing will have the biggest impact this season?